No. 1 OU clinched the series against Texas with a 9-1 win in five innings Friday.
The Sooners scored first, putting a run on the board in the top of the second when Jayda Coleman scored on a throwing error. The Longhorns responded in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run from JJ Smith. It was the first and only run Texas (30-12, 6-2 Big 12) has scored so far in the series.
Alyssa Brito got OU (38-0, 8-0 Big 12) back on top with a solo home run in the third, and Jana Johns hit an RBI single in the fourth to build on the Sooner lead.
OU broke the game open in the fifth inning. Brito started off the scoring with another solo home run. Grace Lyons laid down a bunt to score Tiare Jennings, Hannah Coor scored as a result of a Johns walk, and Rylie Boone hit a two RBI single with the bases loaded. Brito then capped off the scoring with a single to score Johns, setting the Sooners up for their 31st run rule win of the season.
Brito has been the leader at the plate for the Sooners this series. She hit a home run in game one — one of only three hits for OU in the game — and added two more home runs Friday. This was Brito’s third multi-home run game of the season, and she now has hit 10 home runs on the year. Brito leads the Sooners with four RBI on the weekend.
Nicole May started in the circle for the Sooners. She went 2.1 innings, giving up one run, two hits, two walks and recording one strikeout. Hope Trautwein threw the final 2.2 innings, finishing with an almost identical stat line of two hits, two walks and one strikeout.
OU and Texas play their final game of the series Saturday, as the Sooners go for the sweep.