What is left to say to a team that’s hitting the ball so well that they seemingly can do no wrong?
That’s the position Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso found herself in the top of the first inning of Sunday’s NCAA Norman Regional final. California's starting pitcher got a rare strikeout on Jayda Coleman to lead off the game.
After that, the Sooners went home run, double, home run, single, home run, home run before picking up their second out.
By the end of the first inning, Oklahoma had a 6-0 lead with four of its six hits resulting in a home run.
As the Sooners laid the groundwork for a 16-3 run-rule win over the Bears, Gasso said she just wanted to make sure her team continued to stay ready for their next opportunity.
“I think I just try to remind them to not get complacent,” she said. “You could just get bored and kind of sit on a score. To make every opportunity you can to help make you better.”
With the win, Oklahoma advances to the NCAA Super Regionals for the 13th season in a row. The Sooners will host Clemson at home in a three-game series this weekend.
Tiare Jennings, who started the Sooners’ home run party in the first inning, went back to the plate in the second and hit another over the right field wall to extend the lead to 7-0.
Alyssa Brito, Cydney Sanders and Jocelyn Erickson each also went yard in the opening inning.
“It felt like a party, honestly,” Brito said about the first inning explosion. “It was super fun. And everyone had really great energy.”
When the Sooners went back to the plate in the top of the third, it was small ball that kept the offense rolling.
The Sooners got their first run of the inning when Grace Lyons stole second and the Bears’ catcher sailed the throw into the outfield, allowing Kinzie Hansen to score.
Rylie Boone executed a perfectly place bunt to move Lyons up to third, and Coleman and Jennings brought in two more runs with a pair of doubles. Brito closed out a seven-run third inning on a rocket to centerfield that gave the Sooners’ their sixth home run of the game.
The Sooners tied the NCAA tournament record for home runs in a single game. The mark has been set six times, with half of those coming from the Sooners (most recently in the Women’s College World Series final against Texas last season).
“We knew that this is a day that a lot of teams' seasons end today and we just decided it wouldn't be ours today,” Gasso said. “So they came out and punched really quickly and just kind of kept it going throughout the entire game, all parts of the game were working well for us.”
By the time the Bears got their offense rolling in the bottom of the third, they trailed 14-0.
Oklahoma starting pitcher Alex Storako allowed two hits heading into the inning before giving up a double and a walk to set up an RBI-single from Kacey Zobac. Sona Halajian also drove in a run on a single and the Sooners brought in Nicole May to replace Storako.
May retired the next four batters and Kierston Deal put down the last three Bears in order to secure the win.
“There was a little hiccup with Alex, which wasn't anything that was concerning,” Gasso said. “May came in and did the job I loved to see KD close it. Everything really worked really well today.”
The Sooners had 19 hits against the Bears, one shy of their season high (20 against UCLA). It’s the fourth time they’ve hit six home runs in a game this season.
Jennings was a perfect four for four at the plate with four RBI. The Sooners were 8-13 at the plate with runners in scoring position and left just three of their 19 base runners stranded.
“The energy was super high, kind of a "pass the bat" mentality,” Jennings said. “Each person came up and hit the ball hard. So it was a great start. It kind of started the momentum for the rest of the game.”
