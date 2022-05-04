The annual Bedlam series between the Oklahoma and Oklahoma State softball teams has not been short on intriguing storylines in recent years.
But this year’s series comes with additional questions concerning the series’ future.
Oklahoma, along with Texas, is leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference by 2025 at the latest. Un the near future, the Sooners will become familiar with a whole new group of teams, venues, players and coaches.
So with the Sooners hosting Oklahoma State for a three-game series beginning Thursday, OU coach Patty Gasso knew the question is coming: Could this be the last time her team plays the Cowgirls in Norman?
“I haven't really thought about it much and [I know] people are asking,” Gasso said during Tuesday’s media availability. “I don't know if our administration are taking a stance on it or not. I've been really going crazy trying to create a good RPI (rating percentage index). So [OSU] obviously would lead to that, but so would Baylor and so would other teams.
“So I think they'll have a lot more options in the way of scheduling which I'm really looking forward to. If it fits right, that's important. Also the fact of, would you likely see each other in regionals? There's a lot of things to think about that I haven't even thought about. I think it would be good for both sides in the way of fans and so forth. But it really hasn't been a conversation or but as of yet.”
It makes sense that she hasn’t thought about it much. The current Sooners have enough to think about.
Both the Sooners (45-1, 14-1 Big 12) and Cowgirls (38-9, 14-1) sit at No. 1 and No. 2 atop the conference standings, respectively, and both have just one conference loss. With Bedlam again the regular-season finales for both teams, this year’s series marks the second season in a row that Bedlam will decide the Big 12 regular season champion. Plus, a series win could help the Sooners host both the NCAA regional and super regional tournaments later this month.
The Sooners were victorious under the same conditions last season, though the series was played in Stillwater, recovering from a loss in the first game to beat the Cowgirls twice.
Tiare Jennings knows what’s at stake for the Sooners.
“I think it's just going to be a dogfight,” Jennings said. “These series are kind of what makes us who we are. Big-time time players step up in big-time situations. So I'm excited to see how we respond in front of our home crowd.
“They're a strong team and I'm just very excited to compete. I know the atmosphere. Bedlam is just so amazing and so fun that I think [you just feel] the competitive spirit. So I think Bedlam is gonna be a good one.”
She’s right about the Cowgirls being a strong team. The top-ranked Sooners have been the best team in the nation this season, but the No. 6 Cowgirls aren’t far behind. They’re second in the Big 12 in runs surrendered (89) and hits allowed (192), and the Cowgirls have leaned on their stout defense for much of the season.
“[They have] very good pitching,” Gasso said. “We're very, very much alike in the way [that] they've got power. They've got speed on the bases… They’ve got playmakers offensively. Their defense has shown to be very solid. Their pitching staff has been outstanding. So when you look at a lot of our numbers and comparisons, there's a reason why this is going to be a good matchup because these are two teams that are pretty equal in a lot of ways.”
There’s a lot of stakes for both teams, as usual, especially with the future of the series in question.
Nobody has to tell Gasso what a series win would mean for her team.
“When two teams are intensely trying to win a championship, there's a lot of emotion. But as a player, as a coach, emotion is fun,” Gasso said. “That is what it's about. These are games that you live for. You don't live for run-rule games… This game, regardless of the outcome, it’s going to make us better and prepare us for the Big 12 Tournament and prepare for the postseason. And I would think that Oklahoma State could say the same.
“So anything that can help make us better on our road to winning a Big 12 regular season [championship or a] Big 12 tournament championship and ultimately winning a national championship… It’s what were looking for."