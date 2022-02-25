While much of the attention on Friday’s game was focused on what was happening in the batter’s box, it was OU’s performance in the pitching circle that brought the excitement on the first day of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
Pitcher Jordyn Bahl started for OU (12-0) in its first game of the day against CSU Fullerton (9-4). Bahl threw a perfect six-inning game, notching 11 strikeouts while issuing no walks and giving up no hits to help OU to a 10-0 win. The freshman has recorded 45 strikeouts so far this season.
Hope Trautwein got the start in game two against Long Beach State (2-8). The redshirt senior gave up OU’s first earned run of the season on a two-run home run hit by Jacquelyn Bickar, but only one run was earned as the other was the result of an error.
Trautwein threw 2.2 innings, giving up four hits and three runs, only one earned, while recording four strikeouts. Nicole May came in to pitch the final 2.1 innings and finished with two hits and two strikeouts on her stat line in the 11-3 win over Long Beach State. No Sooner pitcher issued a walk Friday.
With the two run-rule wins, the Sooners extend their streak to eight straight. Ten of OU’s 12 wins have come on run rules.
After tying Lauren Chamberlain’s home run record last weekend, Jocelyn Alo came into the Mary Nutter Classic looking to break the record. Alo went 0-for-2 with two walks against CSU Fullerton and 2-for-2 with two walks against Long Beach State. Her first hit against Long Beach State almost went out but bounced off the right-field wall for a double.
While Alo will have to continue on her quest for home run No. 96, five Sooners did hit the ball out of the park Friday. Tiare Jennings hit two home runs against CSU Fullerton, with Lynnsie Elam and Jayda Coleman each adding one. Grace Lyons and Jana Johns eached ripped a home run against Long Beach State.
OU continues its weekend in California on Saturday with games against Arizona and Tennessee.