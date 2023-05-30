Carrying the NCAA’s all-time record for consecutive wins carries a big target on your back.
As Oklahoma gets set to climb the final hill on its way to defending back to back national titles, every opponent will be waiting to trip them up. In order to do that, teams need to play clean defense and have a reliable arm in the circle.
All three of the teams on Oklahoma’s side of the Women’s College World Series bracket have those traits.
The Sooners begin the Women’s College World Series on Thursday against Stanford at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Here’s a look at the teams on Oklahoma’s side of the bracket:
No. 9 Stanford: A phenomenal freshman
It was a big year for the Cardinal.
Not only is Stanford having its winningest season since 2009, it is making just its third trip in program history to the WCWS. Stanford last made it to Oklahoma City in 2004.
The Cardinal rose as high fifth in the country in the D1Softball.com polls after winning 21 straight games.
They’ve won 19 games by shutout which is 10th in the country, including eight straight to start the month of March. Stanford’s pitching staff has a combined ERA of 1.55, which is fourth in the country, while also ranking first in strikes per batter walks at 5.33.
Pitcher to Watch: NiJaree Canaday
One of three finalists for the TUCCI/NFCA Division I Freshman of the Year award, Canady has is already making a huge impact for the Cardinal in just a single season.
Canady was the Cadinal’s pitcher in seven of their 19 shutouts and is the nation’s leader in ERA at 0.48. She’s got a 16-1 record on the year with 116.1 innings pitched and allows 3.31 hits per seven innings (third in the country) and has registered 11.6 strikeouts per seven innings (leads the country).
No. 5 Alabama: A trusty veteran
Unlike Stanford, the Crimson Tide are no strangers to college softball’s biggest stage.
Alabama missed the WCWS last season, but has 14 all-time appearances which is the most of any team in the SEC. After earning hosting honors for Super Regionals, the Crimson Tide fell to Northwestern in Game 1.
They went on to win a the next two games by one run each.
Pitcher to Watch: Montana Fouts
Fouts came back from injury to pitch in all three games at Super Regionals.
The fifth-year senior picked up her 100th career in the series finale, becoming just the fourth player in program history to reach that mark. A three-time NFCA All-American, Fouts has four career perfect games, including one against Ole Miss this season, to go along with three no-hitters on the year.
So far, Fouts has an ERA of 1.48 with 319 strikeouts in 223 innings pitched.
Fouts has appeared in 43 of the team’s 65 games this season, so it’s likely the Sooners will see her if the two teams meet at the WCWS. Two seasons ago, Fouts threw a perfect game against UCLA in the WCWS, the tournament’s first since 2000.
No. 4 Tennessee: Chasing perfection
The Lady Vols are a well-rounded team that’s playing with a lot of confidence right now.
They had a tough draw in Super Regionals hosting a talented Texas squad, but ended up advancing to the WCWS in two games. After sweeping the SEC regular season and tournament titles, Tennessee went 5-0 in the NCAA Tournament for their eighth all-time appearance in the WCWS.
The Lady Vols are second only to Oklahoma in team ERA at 1.48 (the Sooners’ team ERA is 1.00) They’re also tied for third in the country in shutouts this season with 23.
Pitcher to Watch: Payton Gottshall
While graduate-senior Ashley Rogers is the name that jumps off the page when it comes to Tennessee’s pitching staff, the emergence of the transfer from Bowling Green this postseason is what makes the Lady Vols such a formidable team.
The senior hasn’t allowed a run in 17 innings since the start of the NCAA Tournament.
In the close-out win over Texas in Super Regionals, Gottshall went all seven innings and allowed just two hits with five strikeouts. She's pitched 103.2 innings this season with 129 strikeouts and 22 walks with 21 earned runs.
Rogers has served as the Lady Vols’ ace this season, posting an ERA of 0.75, which is second in the country to Canady (OU’s Nicole May is third with an ERA of 0.82.
