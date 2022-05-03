Oklahoma’s three-game series at Kansas last weekend ended in a familiar way for the Sooners.
The Sooners scored three run-rule victories by a combined score of 35-1, giving the Sooners 35 run-rule wins on the season.
While the Sooners found production up and down their roster, it was Tiare Jennings at the heart of those victories. The sophomore recorded a team-high eight runs, seven hits and eight RBIs in 11 at-bats during the Kansas series.
So it wasn’t a surprise when the California native was named the Big 12 Player of the Week Tuesday, her second time earning the award this season and the sixth of her career.
“I feel [like she’s] at her best right now,” OU coach Patty Gasso said.
That’s high praise from Jenning’s coach considering how well she played her freshman year. The honors were lengthy for her and included the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, All-Big 12 First Team and USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Ffnalist. She also set an NCAA freshman record for RBIs with 92.
She’s built on that this season.
Through 46 games, Jennings ranks first in the Big 12 in runs (64) and RBIs (64), fifth in hits (52) and eighth in batting average (.400). She’s also second in home runs (21) just behind teammate Jocelyn Alo (23).
The biggest change from her freshman season, Jennings said, is her mental preparation.
“A lot of the teams these days obviously have film on me and so I think [I'm] just staying locked into each pitch, each location and just knowing my game plan,” Jennings said. “So I think I'm a lot more confident in that this year because last year I kind of just went in swinging and no one really knew what I could do but this year people know.
“So I think, again, [it’s] just staying locked in, not getting too caught up in all the outcomes or the results or beating last year’s stats or anything. So I think just staying who I am and being locked into my game plan and trusting that.”
While she has found success all season, she struggled a little by her standards to start the season, as two of her nine games with no runs came in the first week of the season.
She quickly shrugged that off and has asserted herself as one of the Sooners’ best hitters, especially in recent weeks. Gasso even moved her to the three-spot in the lineup, indicating her consistency at the plate.
“I think she would be honest with you [that] she didn't have a very good start of her sophomore year, which is not uncommon,” Gasso said. “For kids or athletes who have had great freshman years, [they] come into the sophomore year and they're just like, ‘OK, I’ve gotta do this all over again.’ And when she stopped trying to be so good or stop trying and it just came a little more naturally to her is when things started to take off for her this season.
“The last probably three or four weeks, I've felt Tiare be back to Tiare form in the way of her swing and her approach and all of that good stuff. So I like the timing of this. We need her at this time.”
Jennings credits a lot of her success this season to learning from the older players on the team and using it as she continues with her career.
“I think [I’m] just taking it all in, learning from [Alo], learning from all of our big hitters,” Jennings said. “So I think right now I'm in the learning stage and just seeing how Lynnsie [Elam] teaches me how to be a captain. So I think [I’m] taking everything the seniors are doing right now and I'm learning it for myself that maybe in the future next year I can pass it on to the freshmen.
“But I think just overall being a better teammate and just knowing some things like what does [Alo] think when she’s up to bat, I kind of just take that in and kind of just learn from it and grow from there.”