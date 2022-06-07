All season, Oklahoma’s mindset remained the same.
Don’t think about the past. Focus on this season. Focus on moving forward.
It was an important mantra for the Sooners after they won their fifth national championship last season and were the overwhelming favorites to win back-to-back championships this season, similar to what the team accomplished in 2016 and 2017.
It started with OU coach Patty Gasso, who kept emphasizing to her team how important it was to not focus on outside noise.
“I love the fans. The fans here are so supportive and wonderful, but sometimes with football or softball, they get a little spoiled, right?’” Gasso said. “You’re the number one team, go win it all. You should win it all because you’re No. 1. I’m like, ‘wait a minute. It doesn’t quite work that way.’
“We talked about it early. The team did a good job of focusing in the fall on creating a new journey and a new path for this group, which is quite different.”
A few months later, the Sooners found themselves back in the Women’s College World Series final. The best-of-three series kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at USA Hall of Stadium in Oklahoma City.
The Sooners made the road back to the finals look easy, particularly when the team opened the season with a 38-game winning streak. 32 of the team’s 40 run-rule victories this season came during that stretch.
But OU redshirt senior Jocelyn Alo said Gasso continued to push the team to get better.
“There was one point we were run-ruling teams, and we felt like [Gasso] was just grinding us, and we’re like, ‘But we’re run-ruling [these teams],’” Alo said.
“That’s just the standard here. I feel like that’s what sets us apart from a lot of people. It’s the preparation that comes with it as well. We have really good practice plans, very detailed practice plans, and we don’t practice like any other team in the country. We’re going to put on our pants, and we’re going to get our hands dirty, and we’re going to go to work. [It’s] just a testament to Coach Gasso and the coaching staff for how they have prepared us well for these moments.”
That winning streak came to an end in a 4-2 loss against Texas. But the Sooners bounced back to lose only two games the rest of the way.
That mentality of looking forward came in handy in the rare moments the Sooners have felt pressure this postseason. Though they’ve recorded five run-rule victories in the postseason, they’ve had real moments of danger too.
The first one came in the NCAA Norman Regional, when the Sooners slipped by Texas A&M 3-2. Another came Monday, when UCLA defeated the Sooners 7-3 in the WCWS semifinals to force an if-necessary game that put the Sooners’ season on the brink.
But, as they’ve done all season, the Sooners came back to dominate UCLA 15-0 in Game 2 and advance to the WCWS final.
There, they’ll be faced with one final test against a Texas team that has played them as well as anybody this season.
Wednesday will mark the fifth time the Red River rivals have played each other, and that April victory isn’t the only time the Longhorns have threatened the Sooners. The fourth meeting came last week in Round 2 of the WCWS, when the Sooners clung to a one-run lead for four innings before they pulled away for a 7-2 victory.
With so much familiarity between the two Big 12 teams, the series will come down to execution, Gasso said, but her hope is the team’s previous experience will be factor.
“I think the pros are that you know them,” Gasso said. “The cons are that they know you. There’s no surprises here. It’s just understanding what we need to do offensively. I think our experience might help us some having been here last year at this point.
“I think both teams are working to kind of get on the board quickly, set the tone quickly, but I like the idea that we have this experience and we’ve been here and done that before.”
The Sooners aren’t getting too caught up in the history of their rivalry with Texas. For Alo, the goal is about competing like the team has done all season.
“It is a Red River Rivalry, but at the end of the day we are competing for a national championship, and it doesn’t matter who is in that other dugout,” Alo said. “It just is a matter of us going out there and playing the game that we know how to play and just continually staying one step ahead of the other team.”