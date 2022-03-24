After a powerful start to the season, this weekend marks the start of Big 12 play for Oklahoma, with a three-game series against Baylor.
The Sooners have already played the Bears once this season as part of the tournament in Hawaii earlier this month. OU won 12-3 in five innings with Nicole May and Hope Trautwein splitting the game in the circle. It was one of 22 run-rule wins the Sooners have notched this season.
But even with all this early-season dominance, the No. 1 team in the country will likely suffer a loss at some point this season. And the teams in the Big 12 are starting to measure up to the Sooners.
“The first thing I told them when we were starting our season was ‘We're going to lose a game, probably lose more than one. So don't worry about that because it's natural,’” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “I don't know that there's been a team that's gone through a season undefeated. It would be extremely difficult to do, and it's not where our focus is right now.”
The Sooners have been dominant in Big 12 play in recent years, winning the conference tournament every year since it was brought back in 2017. But other teams in the Big 12 have started to close the gap. OU had a 57-game winning streak in conference play until it lost to Oklahoma State during the Bedlam series last year.
OU will also have to contend with ranked opponents during conference play. Oklahoma State is ranked in the top 10, and Texas is within the top 25 in the major college softball polls. Having tougher competition in the conference is good for the Sooners, as it can help continue to boost their resume when it comes time for conference play.
Last season, OU didn’t suffer its first loss until April 20 when it fell to Georgia 7-6 in nine innings, a mid-week series after conference play had begun. While the Sooners have been rolling through opponents this year, Gasso still expects the Sooners to lose at some point.
“I think what we learned last year was that when we did have that loss, it changed everything for us in a good way,” Gasso said. “So we're not afraid of losing.”
While the Baylor series marks the beginning of Big 12 play, OU isn’t done with its non-conference schedule. The Sooners have several more midweek games mixed in with the conference schedule, including Wichita State, Tulsa and North Texas.
“Learning and getting better is what we continue to focus on throughout the year, especially going into conference,” Lynnsie Elam said. “Learning everything that we did from preseason. But I don't think in anybody's mind there's an ‘oh we can't lose.’ Just continuing to learn, continuing to get better, and just giving you all on the field.”
And this Sooner squad still has a few lessons to learn this season. While Gasso thinks the team is moving in the right direction, there is still room to improve, especially off the field. Gasso referenced a quote she recently wrote down: “How you do anything is how you do everything.”
It is a message she is trying to drill into her team now.
“If you are not taking care of your business, and it goes from picking up for yourself or remembering to bring things, or, oh, I forgot to turn this in. It's how you do everything,” Gasso said. “And that's what I'm trying to get across to this group right now.”
OU and Baylor meet for the first of a three game series at 6:30 on Friday at Marita Hynes Field.