Jayda Coleman and the ball thrown by the Baylor shortstop got to first base at the same time during Oklahoma’s lead off at bat of the third inning.
The first base umpire pumped his first across his chest to signal Coleman out.
Patty Gasso disagreed.
The OU coach came out to argue the call as Coleman stayed on first base. After talking with the umpire, Gasso used one of her challenges to ask for review by video replay. After a minute or so of review, umpires returned to the field, and the first base umpire signaled Coleman safe at first.
“It was big,” Gasso said of winning the call. “If it’s a lead off situation, and it’s that close, we’re going to go for it. That opened up that inning for us.”
The Sooners had struggled to get anything going in the first two innings of the game, so getting the leadoff hitter on base was a big momentum swing in OU’s direction.
With two outs on the board, Coleman eventually came around to score OU’s first run of the game, brought in by a two-run double off the bat of Lynnsie Elam.
OU went on to beat Baylor 8-0 in a five-inning run rule thanks to a two-run walk-off double by Grace Lyons.
Gasso’s win on the replay challenge was also her first time winning one this season after she lost her first two attempts earlier in the year.
This is the first season college softball has allowed video replay challenges to review calls after the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel voted to make it part of the game in August of last year. The new rule makes replay review optional for schools and conferences; each coach is allowed two challenges per game when replay is in use.
Gasso has long been an advocate for adding replay review to college softball, and OU has been quick to implement it. Marita Hynes Field already has six camera angles around the field, and the program is looking at adding two more.
“It’s tremendous,” Gasso said of having replay in action this season. “...It’s important to our game. It changes the game, truly. and that call changed the game. It really created momentum for us, so it’s been great.”
In the field, the Sooners made several plays worthy of replay on their own.
Jana Johns dove across the foul line to catch a hard-hit line drive. Rylie Boone threw out Baylor’s Zadie LaValley at first from right field. Coleman caught a line drive to center field to end the top of the fifth inning and leave the bases loaded for the Bears (17-12, 0-2 Big 12).
“I am a lover of defense,” Gasso said. “So I expect every play to be made, and I know that’s unrealistic.”
And the athleticism in the field was important, as No. 1-ranked OU had a slow day at the plate despite winning by run rule.
The Sooners (28-0, 2-0 Big 12) struck out six times in the game, a season high total and the fourth time they’ve notched as many strikeouts this season. The OU lineup also didn’t hit a home run for the first time since the game against Minnesota earlier this month.
“We got out of the blocks a bit slower offensively, specifically I just think we were not being very aggressive,” Gasso said. “...Overall I wouldn’t say this was our greatest game. But any win against a conference opponent is an important win for us.”
OU finishes its series against Baylor at noon Sunday.