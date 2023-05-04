When setting up practice this week, Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso wanted her team to train as if they were preparing to face themselves this week.
Gasso sees lots of similarities between her top-ranked Sooners and No. 7 Oklahoma State. At the plate, the Cowgirls are ranked eighth in the country in batting average (.328), eighth in on-base percentage (.420) and third in doubles (89).
They’re also a solid defensive team, posting 19 shutouts (fourth in the country) and holding 41 of their 47 opponents to five runs or fewer.
Still, after a 39-3 start to the season, the Cowgirls have been trending in the wrong direction to close out the season, losing seven of their last nine. The offense in particular struggled during this recent stretch, which included a five-game losing streak.
The Sooners close out the regular season with the three-game road series, starting on Friday at 6 p.m.
“They’re good,” Gasso said. “They’re ranked high. This little skid that they have, to me, doesn’t dismiss how good they are. They should be in the top eight, without question.”
The Cowgirls knocked off the Sooners during last season’s Big 12 tournament, snapping a six-game losing streak in the series.
Though the Sooners weren’t spectacular in Tuesday’s win against Tulsa, they enter the Bedlam series looking as strong as they have all season.
The team’s hitting has had some issues with consistency, but have managed to come up with the runs they need in key moments during this 38-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Sooners’ defense has been so dominant that it hasn’t really mattered.
The Sooners have allowed less runs (37) this season in 47 games than the Cowgirls have allowed (44) in 19 games since the start of April.
“It’s been wonderful to watch,” Gasso said about the defense. “When we’re not hitting real well, our pitching staff and our defense is saving us. I (Tuesday) night was a great example until we got down to the end of the game.”
Whether it’s Rylie Boone making a diving catch in left field, or Alyssa Brito making a diving snag on a low chopper towards third base, or Jordy Bahl striking out consecutive batters to end the side, the Sooners’ defense finds ways to make big plays and that ignites the rest of the defense to follow suit.
“We’ve really just stressed that so much and I think it goes under-appreciated a lot. Coach Gasso loves defense and we do too. Just seeing how much we can really just push the envelope on the field and see each other do some crazy things. We feed off each other.”
Friday’s game will be televised on ESPN2, while Saturday’s game will be on ESPN. Sunday’s finale is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.