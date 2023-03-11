With Oklahoma’s game against Omaha on Sunday canceled, the Sooners closed out the Bulldog Invitational with a win over hosting Mississippi State on Saturday.
The Sooners left three runners stranded in the first inning before Alanyah Torres got the offense started with a single to lead off the second inning. The Sooners singled on their next four at-bats to open up the game with a 3-0 lead.
Then, with no outs on the board, Haley Lee hit a two-RBI double to left field. By the time the Sooners were done in the second inning, they were already in position to win the game by run-rule.
Oklahoma had nine hits and nine runs, including a two-run homer by Alyssa Brito to take command of the game early. The Bulldogs fought back with two runs on three hits in the third inning, and the Sooners struggled at the plate with one hit over the final five innings.
WIth a 9-3 win, the Sooners finish off the Bulldog Invitational 3-0 and riding a 12-game winning streak.
OU starter Jordy Bahl pitched the first two innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs with four walks and three strikeouts. Alex Storako came in in the third and only allowed three hits and no earned runs with six strikeouts over the next four innings.
The Sooners finished with 12 hits at the plate, including five doubles from five different players. Jayda Coleman was two for two at the plate with two RBI and a double.
Oklahoma will return home on Monday for a against South Dakota State at 6 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field.
OU baseball hits three home runs in win over Houston
Bryce Madron's solo home run in the fourth inning tied game for Oklahoma, and Easton Carmichael's three-run home run in the sixth helped the Sooners break open the game for their fourth straight victory.
The Sooners hit three home runs in total in an 8-3 win that secured a road series win. Carmichael finished the day two for four at the plate with a triple and a home run with four RBI.
OU starter Braxton Douthit opened up the game allowing back to back doubles in the first inning and then didn't allow another hit over the next 20 batters he faced. Douthit struck out four batters with two walks and pitched the first seven innings of Saturday's contest.
The Cougars got a pair of runs to score in the eighth inning on two hits, but couldn't bring themselves any closer.
The two teams will finish out the three-game series on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.