OU softball moves to 4-0 at Collegiate Classic
Utah gave Oklahoma its first full game of the Mary Nutters Collegiate Classic, but wasn’t able to threaten the Sooners in the end.
Aliya Belarde homered into left field in the second at-bat of the game to put the Utes up early. The Sooners responded in the bottom of the first with an RBI-double by Grace Lyons and a two-run homer by Tiare Jennings to take a 3-1 lead into the second.
The Sooners seemed poised to walk away with its third straight run-rule win after a four-hit, six-run second inning that included RBI doubles from Alynah Torres and Jocelyn Erickson. They only scored one more run over the next five innings as the Utes chipped away at their lead with runs in the third and fourth innings.
Jordy Bahl started for the Sooners and pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five hits, three earned runs and two walks with five strikeouts. Nicole May came in in relief and allowed no hits, no earned runs and no walks with seven strikeouts over the final inning and a half.
In the evening game, Oklahoma had 10 hits, including a two-RBI home run by Jayda Coleman to get a run-rule win over Loyola Marymount, 10-1.
12 different Sooners registered hits in the five-inning game and six had extra-base hits. Quincee Lilio drove in three runs with a triple into right field in the bottom of the third inning. Haley Lee and Rylie Boone each added RBI doubles.
Kierston Deal pitched the first four innings and allowed just four hits and one run with three strikeouts. Alex Storako pitched the final inning and struck out two of the final three batters of the afternoon.
The Sooners advance to 4-0 at the event, and now focus their attention on Sunday’s big matchup against No. 1 UCLA.
OU baseball bounces back to even series with Rider
Oklahoma got the bounce-back win it needed to even the weekend series with Rider on Saturday.
The Broncs struck the first blow with a double and an RBI single in the top of the third inning. Facing their third consecutive loss, the Sooners responded with a single, a walk and a bunt-single to load up the bases.
The Sooners scored on a groundout by Wallace Clark before freshman Easton Carmichael cleared the bases with a two-RBI single. Dakota Harris extended the lead by one more in the fourth inning with double into centerfield.
Carmichael put the Sooners up 7-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning with a triple into right centerfield. Oklahoma finished with nine hits and eight stolen bases, but left nine runners on base and were 2-10 with runners in scoring position.
Will Carsten threw 86 pitches over the first five innings of the game, allowing one earned run, five hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Carson Pierce took the mound in the sixth inning and allowed three hits and one earned run the rest of the way with three strikeouts.
The 7-2 win snaps a two-game losing streak. Oklahoma will face Rider on Sunday at 1 p.m. at L. Dale Mitchell Park for the final game of the weekend series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.