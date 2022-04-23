It was a surreal moment for Baker Mayfield as he stepped out onto Owen Field in front of 75,360 Oklahoma fans during the Sooners’ annual spring game Saturday.
It’s been eight years since the Austin native made the decision to transfer to the program as a walk on. Since then, he’s become one of the most decorated players in school history, winning three conference championships as the starting quarterback and the Heisman Trophy in 2017.
Oklahoma honored Mayfield’s career during halftime of the spring game on Saturday with the unveiling of his statue in Heisman Park outside the stadium. Even with all the career accolades Mayfield has received over the years, the induction represented the fulfillment of a dream that he’s had for a long time.
“This is home. It’ll always be home,” Mayfield said to the crowd. “I mean that. I’ve always wanted a statue out there and now I (have one), it blows my mind.”
The bronze statue — which dons Mayfield’s signature headband and is standing with his leg hiked up and an arm reaching out preparing to stiff arm (the famous Heisman pose) — sits on the east side of the stadium alongside former Heisman winners Steve Owens, Billy Vessels, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford.
“We know that this statue will always represent, not only you, but also the people that made you successful,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a video that was shown on the big screen at the game. “You’re a Sooner for life. From walk-on to Heisman Trophy winner, your history-making story will always be inspiring to us all, and now is immortalized in bronze forever. Congratulations on a well-deserved honor. Welcome to Heisman Park.”
Fans have speculated that the statue might depict one of Mayfield’s most memorable moments at OU, such as when he planted an Oklahoma flag on the 50-yard-line of the field at Ohio State after the Sooners’ 31-16 win over Ohio State in 2017.
Mayfield said he was given several options for the pose, though the flag planting idea was never really a possibility. He did take the opportunity to take a shot at the Sooners’ in-state rivals.
The pose he picked was from the Sooners' win over Oklahoma State in 2017, when Mayfield stiff armed a Cowboy defender as he scored a touchdown.
“We all know that Joe Castiglione is going to keep it pretty appropriate, so the flag plant was never going to happen,” Mayfield said. “They gave me a couple of options and I thought there was no better way to keep the statue in the state of Oklahoma than for it to be a stiff arm of your little brother. I mean, that’s forever. They’ll have to deal with that one.”
Kyler Murray’s Heisman statue (2018 winner) has not been unveiled yet, but during his speech at halftime, Mayfield made a remark that teased at the potential that Murray’s statue could be coming during next season’s spring game.
“Thank you guys so much for coming out and letting me live out my dream,” he said. “I love Sooner nation. We’re having another celebration next year. This place is special.”
The unveiling of his statue came at an unusual time for both Mayfield and the university.
Mayfield is coming off his fourth season with the Cleveland Browns, but his future with the franchise remains up in the air after the team acquired quarterback DeShaun Watson from the Texans.
While Mayfield said he’s unsure about his future, he’s using the time he gets back in Norman as an opportunity to reset mentally.
“In the process of where I’m at right now, not knowing the next landing spot, to be able to come back... it’s pretty cool to come back to where this all started,” he said. “It’s a good reset being around family and loved ones, and to have that home base. You’ve always got somewhere to go back to.”
The excitement was as high as its ever been at OU spring game. In addition to Mayfield’s honor, the game marked the first chance for fans to see the team following a big change in coaching staffs from last season.
Lincoln Riley, who coached Mayfield for three seasons at Oklahoma, is gone. Brent Venables is leading the program, and Mayfield said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen so far from the former Clemson defensive coordinator.
He said he spoke with Venables for about 30 minutes Friday in his office.
“I was ready to run through a wall for him,” Mayfield said. “I would have loved to have played for him, not that I had any bad coaches by any means, but he just gets you fired up. We talked for 30 minutes and we didn’t even talk about football.”