Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel rolled out of the pocket and found Jayden Gibson slipping wide open past the secondary.
Gabriel under-threw his receiver, but the pass was catchable. Gibson couldn’t come down with the catch, though, and the Sooners turned it over on downs on their first possession of Saturday’s spring game.
The Sooners had already picked up a pair of first downs on the drive (one on Gabriel’s arm and one on his legs), but it was the kind of disappointing end to a drive that the offense fell victim to far too often last season.
The defense (White Team) dominated the game early, not allowing a touchdown from the offense (Red Team) until late in the second quarter.
With a different scoring system in place than years past, the White Team built an early lead before holding on late for a 84-82 victory.
“We were up and down,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said about the offense. “The hardest thing is that when the two group was out there, so many negatives and so many blundered plays that you’re in really bad third-down situations. That makes it really hard. And then having a couple of really good plays situationally to where we were able to convert and stay on the field.”
The Sooners used a unique scoring system for Saturday’s spring game. Part of the reason the team chose to award the defense points for things like fourth-down stops, forcing field goals and missed two-point conversions was to emphasize the importance of those situations.
The offense went for it on fourth down five times in the first half and only converted one time.
“That’s something we still want to get better at, but this spring overall I think we’ve done a great job of finding ways to convert,” Gabriel said. “And also, at the end of the day it’s making the plays. We always talk about numbers and statistically this and that, but the truth is sometimes you’ve gotta go out there and just make the damn play. Kind of thinking with that approach and having an emphasis with situational football has helped us.”
At the end of the game, the Red Team had the ball with a chance to make a final-drive comeback to win the game. Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold led the offense down the field and completed a 30-yard touchdown to tie the game, 82-82.
On the ensuing two-point conversion, Arnold found Gibson wide open in the endzone, but the pass was dropped. The defense was awarded two points for stopping the conversion and won the game by reaching the target score of 84.
“We couldn’t have scripted it any better,” OU head coach Brent Venables said about the ending. “We knew all along that if we got into a two-minute we were going to go for a two-point prior to that drive. We didn’t know that the game would be on the line, so that was actually kind of cool. Again, there’s good and bad in all of it. Defense can learn from it even though they benefited from the drop.”
Overall it was an up-and-down day for the Sooners’ highly-touted freshman quarterback. Arnold was often playing with the second string offense against the first string defense, but still managed to complete 6-14 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Gabriel had a slow start that included an interception to Peyton Bowen.
The defense gave up three unguarded touchdown passes, but showed flashes of improvement. Sophomore linebacker Kip Lewis had a team-leading 11 tackles with two tackles for loss.
Texas Tech transfer defensive back Reggie Pearson had seven tackles including a tackle for loss. Dasan McCullough started off the spring game strong with a pair of tackles on the first drive and a pass break up to force a turnover on downs.
Sophomore defensive lineman Gracen Halton had two sacks on the day. The Sooners’ offensive line struggled with several key players out due to injury, allowing five sacks.
The Sooners’ offense ran the ball 38 times for 112 yards (2.9 yards per carry).
“The run game was up and down, it really was,” Lebby said. “Counter was not good for us. I thought we had a chance to get it going, and it wasn’t. Up and down. It was a little too big little. Hollywood (Daylan Smothers) made a great run late in the game, which was really good to see. We didn’t win a lot of one-on-ones today, which we’re going to need to. “
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.