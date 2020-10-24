The number of consecutive conference games this season Oklahoma has been outscored in the fourth quarter. The Sooners were in control Saturday, yet still outscored 7-6 by TCU in the final frame. Since conference play began, OU has been outscored 52-16 in the final quarter.
4
The number of consecutive conference games this season the Sooners have outscored their opponent in the first quarter. Saturday, the margin was 10-0. This season, OU has outscored its opponents 40-3 in the first quarter.
5.8
The number of yards per carry Sooner running back T.J. Pledger has averaged over his last two outings. In both, he carried 22 times, gaining 131 against Texas and 122 against TCU.
8
The number of solo tackles registered by OU defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles, a figure that led both teams. Among his own team, only one other Sooner, Woodi Washington, registered even four solo tackles.
13
The difference in passing attempts between the two quarterbacks. TCU’s Max Duggan completed 25 of 35 throws, while OU’s Spencer Rattler completed 13 of 22. Rattler still threw for more yards, 332 to 276.
2
The number of 54-yard field goal attempts Sooner kicker Gabe Brkic has now missed over the course of his Sooner career. He has only missed one other field goal attempt. He missed from 54 wide right at Iowa State and, Saturday, he hit the crossbar from 54 against TCU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.