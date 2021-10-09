OU-Texas by the numbers: After 117 meetings, Sooners finally own point-differential

0
The number of times during the 116 prior meetings between Oklahoma and Texas the two teams combined to score as many points — 103 — as they scored Saturday. The previous high came only last season, in OU’s 53-45 quadruple-overtime victory.
4
Following Saturday, the Sooners’ positive point-differential over the 117 meetings of the two Red River rivals. Prior to Saturday, it was Texas’s 2,121 points over OU’s 2,118. It is now OU’s 2,173 to Texas’ 2,169.
15
The number of times in program history, after Saturday, in which the Sooners have both passed for 300 yards and rushed for 300 yards. Against Texas, OU ran for 339 on 41 attempts and caught for 323 on 24 receptions.
1,061
The number of days it had been since a Sooner running back had rushed for at least 200 yards prior to Saturday. The last one to do it was Trey Sermon, for 206, at Texas Tech on Nov. 13, 2018.
2
The number of Sooner punters since the turn of the century to launch an 85-yard punt. Tress Way did it on Sept. 4, 2010, against Utah State. Michael Turk did it Saturday in the first quarter.
662
The Sooners' total offense figure Saturday, a high for the season, 38 more than the 624 they gained against Western Carolina and the most against a conference opponent since gaining 668 against West Virginia in a 59-56 victory in Morgantown on Nov. 23, 2018.