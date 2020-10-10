283
The number of minutes required to play Saturday’s Red River rivalry game. It kicked off at 11:05 a.m. and four hours and 43 minutes — four quarters and four overtimes — later, the Sooners finally had their victory.
15
The number of times the Sooner defense has sacked Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger between the 2019 and 2020 Red River rivalry contests. OU sacked Ehlinger nine times last season and six times Saturday.
58-3
The’s Oklahoma’s first-quarter scoring differential this season. Saturday, against Texas, the Sooners outscored the Longhorns 10-0 in the first quarter.
17-41
That’s the Sooners’ fourth-quarter scoring differential this season. Saturday, against Texas, the Longhorns outscored the Sooners 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
208
The Sooners’ ground yardage Saturday, easily their biggest ground game of the season after netting 124, 130 and 114 yards against Missouri State, Kansas State and Iowa State. It took them 55 attempts to get there. The last time they rushed for more was at Oklahoma State last season: 283 yards on 44 carries.
13-5
Spencer Rattler’s touchdown-to-interception ratio this season, a total of four games, which are also his first four starts as a collegian. Saturday, he tossed three TDs and one interception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.