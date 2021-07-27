Oklahoma and Texas universities announced they have formally requested membership into the Southeastern Conference in a joint statement Tuesday morning.
The requested for membership is July 1, 2025, according to the statement. The Big 12's grant-of-rights agreement is set to expire on June 30, 2025, one day before the requested membership date.
"We believe that there would be mutual benefit to the universities on one hand, and the SEC on the other hand, for the universities to become members of the SEC," the statement reads.
Per multiple reports, neither OU or Texas is expected to wait for the grant-of-rights agreement expires before officially joining the SEC.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement on Twitter regarding the request from OU and Texas, referring to both universities as "esteemed academic institutions with stories athletics programs."
"While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the expectations of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses," Sankey's statement read.
Sankey's statement mentioned that the presidents and chancellors of each SEC school will consider these requests "in the near future." Per SEC bylaws, 11 of the 14 current members would need to vote to extend membership invitations to OU and Texas.
Both universities officially began the process of departing the Big 12 for the SEC on Monday after releasing a joint statement announcing their plans to not renew the Big 12's grant-of-rights agreement.
On Tuesday, OU announced that its board of regents will meet on July 30 to "consider athletics conference membership", another step towards departing the Big 12.
The OU regents will be joined by OU president Joe Harroz and OU athletic director Joe Castiglione at Friday's meeting. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public, according to the press release.
The University of Texas' board of regents will also hold a special meeting Friday, per Austin-American Statesman Brian Davis.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as it develops.