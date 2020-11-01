79
Oklahoma’s first-quarter scoring margin this season. On Saturday, that margin was 14, as the Sooners outscored Texas Tech 21-7. This season, OU has outscored the opposition 89-10 in the first quarter.
12
The number of seasons since the Sooners last scored 48 points in a single half. It happened in the first half of OU’s 2008 victory over Nebraska, a game that also ended in a 62-28 final score. The last time it happened in a second half came in 1980, in an 82-42 victory over Colorado, Barry Switzer coaching against the man he replaced, Chuck Fairbanks.
3
The number of times Oklahoma has gained more than 500 yards of total offense this season. The Sooners gained 608 against Missouri State, 517 against Kansas State and 559 Saturday against Texas Tech.
5
The number of passes Spencer Rattler threw that accounted for at least 25 yards against Texas Tech. He hit Austin Stogner for gains of 41 and 27, Theo Wease for gains of 48 and 29 and Marvin Mims for a gain of 37.
3
The number of Sooner running backs to average at least 5.8 yards per carry. Seth McGowan averaged exactly that, gaining 58 yards on 10 attempts. Rhamondre Stevenson averaged 6.7 (13-87) and Mikey Henderson averaged 7.3 (3-22).
9
The number of tackles for loss accrued by the Sooner defense Saturday, led by two from the returning Ronnie Perkins and 1.5 from both Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto.
