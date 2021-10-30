67
The number of yards on Marvin Mims’ touchdown catch from Caleb Williams in the second quarter. It was the longest catch of Mims’ career and the longest play from scrimmage for the Sooners this season.
255.2
Caleb Williams’ quarterback rating against Texas Tech. The freshman made his third start of the season, finishing with 402 passing yards, six touchdowns and zero turnovers.
3
The number of turnovers the Sooners’ defense forced against Texas Tech — two interceptions and one fumble. The Sooners came into the game forcing just three interceptions on the season.
8
The number of carries for Kennedy Brooks. Brooks turned those carries into 35 yards as Texas Tech defended well against the run. The Sooners finished with 72 rushing yards.
3-3
The number of red zone appearances for OU’s offenses and the number of touchdowns it scored. The Sooners have been one of the most efficient teams in the red zone this season.
16.8
The average number of yards per pass completion for the Sooners’ offense. The Sooners had four receivers — Mario Williams, Marvin Mims, Brian Darby and Drake Stoops — who averaged more than 19 yards per reception.