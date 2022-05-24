When Oklahoma track coach Tim Langford took over the program in 2019, he sensed the need for a culture change.
Langford, who coaches both the men’s and women’s teams for the Sooners, knew it would take some time, but he had a vision — two separate teams that come together under one program and one vision. And at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships earlier this month, Langford and the Sooners’ track teams scored their biggest victories yet.
The men’s team finished second for the first time since 2013, while the women’s team finished in third place for just the third time ever. It was the best combined finish for both schools in program history.
“The program is moving in a direction where what you see is instead of being separate, the program is being developed holistically,” Langford said. “And that was what I loved. With the conference championship, you saw every different event and discipline cheering for the others. They didn't just stay in the hotel. They didn't just sit in a tent. They were invested in what the other part of the program is doing.”
That tournament was the culmination of a competitive, yet healthy, dynamic between the two teams. Rayvon Young, OU men’s track athlete, remembers the challenge Langford gave the team before the year.
“It’s kind of a little battle going on I think because Coach Langford gave us a [challenge] before the first home meeting of the year,” Young said. “[He said], ‘Guys, the girls are coming.’ And we use it as motivation within our team.”
That challenge has been felt just as much on the women’s team. For Lauren Jones, OU redshirt senior thrower, practice is the time for the two teams to compete.
“I throw with the guys every day and my goal is to beat them,” Jones said. “We go back and forth every day. But it’s good because we support each other and we always want our like counterparts to do their best. But at the same time, it’s being competitive with one another and that’s how we get better.”
Both teams have had their moments this year. The men’s team came in at No. 10 in the latest coaches rankings and had 29 athletes to qualify for this week’s NCAA West Regional, which is second nationally behind Texas.
But the women’s team has had the most growth from last year to now. The women’s team, who ranked outside the top 65 in the final coaches poll last season, came in at No. 19 in the latest poll, and their 11 qualifying athletes for the regional meet this week marked the fifth most in the country.
“Both teams have been great all year,” Young said. “But the women’s team has been kicking our butt.”
Jones credits the team’s culture for playing a big role in their success.
“The team culture is night and day different from my freshman year,” Jones said. “I credit a lot of that to our coaches and just creating an atmosphere where we all support each other and it's just putting it just setting priorities and standards for our team that everybody wants to follow and everybody wants to be a part of.”
Heading into the regional meet this week, which begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday, the hope for both teams is to continue that momentum from the conference championships.
“I think the entire staff is excited about the marks they're putting out and the places that we're getting in conference,” Langford said. “That’s how you move the needle.”
