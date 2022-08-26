The added energy inside McCasland Field House on Friday night was difficult to ignore.
An offseason full of momentum finally got a chance to spill over into real, game action when Oklahoma took on Gonzaga in their first match of the OU Invitational. With a crowd of 900 fans in attendance, the Sooners came out strong, building a 3-1 lead into an 11-5 advantage.
The Bulldogs capitalized on a string of errors by the Sooners to build a run of their own and eventually take a 13-12 lead. Freshman Alexis Shelton helped the Sooners respond with back-to-back kills to give her team the lead.
The swing helped bring some life back into the crowd. The Sooners rallied behind the big plays from the freshman and used it to fuel a 10-2 run.
That proved to be how the match would go the rest of the night, as the Sooners swept the Bulldogs in three sets (25-18, 25-19, 25-19) for a win in the season opener.
In all three sets, Oklahoma came out playing aggressively and each time it was able to build off that energy and turn it into an early run.
“This team likes each other and when you like each other, you play hard for each other,” OU head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. “Good things can happen even when you’re tested with adversity. What you saw was a team that was willing to respond when they got pushed.”
Savannah Davison led the Sooners with 16 kills, scoring 5.33 points per set with just three errors. Davison, who came out of the offseason after training with the Canadian national team, was everywhere for the Sooners in the opener.
“That was definitely one of her best games I’ve seen,” Megan Wilson said. “That was crazy. She’s gotten so much better from last year, she’s our captain so we all look to her.”
After coming into the season with high expectations, Megan Wilson proved why she was the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Southwest Region Freshman of the Year last season. Wilson wasn’t far behind Davison with 14 kills.
“Right now our setters are doing a really nice job of distributing the ball where we’d like them to, to get more one-on-ones.” Gray-Walton said. “Megan now has a supporting cast and that’s something that she didn’t have last year. It’s just going to be tough in any situation or any night where we can have not just one person that get’s it done for us.”
The Sooners enter the season with momentum building behind the program. The team returns three selections from the 2022 All-Big 12 Rookie Team in Peyton Dunn, Callie Kemohah and Wilson.
A top-10 recruiting class and a pair of talented transfers only added to the anticipation for the season. Oklahoma also got a chance to host its first regular season game on their newly-installed court.
“It was really good, there was a huge crowd and we had a lot of energy,” Davison said about the match. “It felt a lot different than last year. It was a great way to start off the season.”
Oklahoma will pick back up in the OU Invitational on Saturday, when it hosts Iowa at 5 p.m. After that, the Sooners will face Florida International on Sunday at 1 p.m.
“We know what’s on the schedule this weekend from an opportunity standpoint of the points that come from the WCC, the Big 10 and even the Conference USA with RPI,” Gray-Walton said. “All of these matches this weekend are big,”
