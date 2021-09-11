OU-WCU by the numbers: A half of scoring like how many others?

3
The number of plays to begin the game in which Oklahoma gained a first down. In order, the Sooners' first three snaps included an Eric Gray run for 10 yards, a Spencer Rattler completion to Marvin Mims for 19 and another carry from Gray for 17.
13
The number of receivers to catch a pass from Rattler and back-up quarterback Caleb Williams. Mario Williams and Jaden Haaselwood led with four catches, Cody Jackson and Jackson Sumlin each caught three. Jaden Knowles, Brayden Willis, Austin Stogner and Mike Woods caught two. Five players caught one.
1
The number of times all of last season OU gained as many yards as it did on Saturday. The Sooners netted 624. A year ago, they picked up 684 against Florida at the Cotton Bowl. Their next high for the season was 608 against Missouri State.
5.4
The difference in productivity per play between the two teams. The Sooners gained 8.2 yards per snap and the Catamounts gained 2.8, finishing with 178 yards from scrimmage.
18-15
The number of times OU has scored at least 45 points in a single half after scoring 45 against Western Carolina in the first half and the number of times in program history it has done it in the first half.
9
The number of times kicker Gabe Brkic has connected from at least 50 yards as a Sooner following Saturday’s personal-long-tying 56-yarder. No former Sooner has kicked more than four from that distance.