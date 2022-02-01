Wednesday marks a new test for Oklahoma. But it sounds like Jennie Baranczyk and her Sooners are ready for it.
The Sooners take on the No. 9 ranked Baylor Bears in Waco, the highest-ranked opponent the Sooners have faced on the road this season. With the Sooners coming in at No. 18 in the latest AP poll, it means another ranked Big 12 showdown for the Sooners.
“They have so much experience,” Baranczyk said. “They have so much firepower. And again, you go into that game and we’ve got to be doing the same things we’ve been doing. We’ve got to go into get better. We’ve got to go have fun, and then you let the outcome take care of itself. They’re very good and we’re very good, so it’s going to be a great game.”
It’s the first time the Sooners (18-3) have rematched with a conference opponent this season, though they came away with a 83-77 victory during the first game in Norman. The Bears (15-4) led the game going into the fourth quarter before the Sooners’ won with a 23-12 advantage in the fourth quarter.
For Baranczyk, the win gives the Sooners confidence. But they know it won’t be easy to beat the Bears on the road.
“I don’t know yet in this league in terms of if teams change things up the second time around,” Baranczyk said. “Sherri Coale and I were talking about that, what it’s like to go and play that second time. … What are they going to do different? What are we going to do different? How are we going to go at them a little bit different, because I think the first time we played them we spotted them 10 points in the first two minutes of the game.
“I don’t even know if it matters what we did the first time. We’ve got to go in and continue to focus on getting better. We have a lot of room for improvement. But I’d like to see us even more aggressive and move the ball a little bit quicker. I’d like to see us even more confident. That’s what I’m excited about, to be able to go on the road with our team and it just be us and just go for it.”
The Sooners have other sources of momentum, too.
Last week — essentially a rivalry week for the Sooners — they defeated Oklahoma State and then-No. 9 Texas. They routed the Cowboys, and a late basket from Liz Scott was just enough to defeat the Longhorns 65-63.
“I think we were able to learn from both of them, to be honest," Baranczyk said. "I think that’s what you want to be able to do. To be able to pull out a win against a really good Texas team where there’s 19 lead changes and 12 ties, that does help your confidence. But it also allows you to really look at a game like that and learn. I don’t think either team played spectacularly, but I don’t think either team was awful.
“So to be able to pull that out is a really big deal to help with our confidence.”
They’ve also continued to get big performances from seniors Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson. Williams leads the team in points per game (18.4) and rebounds per game (7.9), while Robertson is second in points (17.8) and shooting 48 percent from the 3-point line.
“What I think makes us really special is those two stars don’t care [about accolades],” Baranczyk said. “They just play and they build up the people around them. … Those players make the people around them better. And as a coach, I want nothing more than that.
“They’re also not self promoters. They just want to win basketball games.”