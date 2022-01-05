One key reason for Oklahoma's hot start to the season had been the return of redshirt senior guard Ana Llanusa.
Unfortunately for the Sooners, they'll again have to figure out a way to play without her.
OU coach Jennie Baranczyk confirmed during Tuesday's media availability that Llanusa will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a leg injury against BYU on Dec. 10. The senior guard also missed the entirety of the 2020-2021 season due to a back injury.
Llanusa had been key to the Sooners success on the floor this season, averaging 17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. But she had been just as important off the floor, and Baranczyk said Llanusa has continued to be a leader since her injury.
"Ana’s one that whenever you’re in a team setting, whether it’s in a circle after practice, whether it’s in the locker room, she’s always the first one to give feedback," Baranczyk said. "And she’s still doing that. You can watch her on the floor talking through defensive rotations, you can watch her one on one on the bench telling people what she’s seen.
"Those are the things that she did when she was out there playing, and those are the things that she’s doing now, just in a different seat. Although we’d all love to have her back out on the floor, we still want her in that seat. So I think from that standpoint she’s still a vocal leader on this team."
Llanusa's teammates have even started calling her "Coach Ana" due to her continued presence on the team.
"Ana’s amazing," OU sophomore Skylar Vann said. "She’s been doing some workouts and stuff until she has her surgery and everything. She’s like the same person she was on the court, off the court. Just being really talkative and just coming up to us if we need to fix something. And all of us respect her.
"She’s hard not to respect. She’s a fifth year and an amazing player. Her telling us what to do is kind of amazing I think because you know how great she is, so she’s just trying to make you great, too."