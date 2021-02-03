First time down the court, fourth quarter, Wednesday night inside Lloyd Noble Center, the Sooners worked hard to get the ball to an open Taylor Robertson in the right corner.
Rimmed out.
Second time down the court, fourth quarter, Wednesday night inside Lloyd Noble Center, the Sooners worked hard to find Gabby Gregory for an almost identical chance in the left corner, the only difference being Gregory had an extra beat to gather and get the shot off comfortably.
Rimmed out.
Had both gone, OU would have led by two points the moment Madi Williams finally broke the fourth-quarter ice with a left-side mid-range jumper on Oklahoma’s third possession of the frame.
The Sooners would have had every chance to beat a good Texas team despite being severely shorthanded and severely undersized, playing most of the game with five players, none of them taller than 6 feet and all of them dwarfed by 6-5 Texas center Charli Collier.
Thus, a miracle in the making instead became a valiant defeat, 69-58, courtesy of OU’s Red River rival.
No smoke nor mirrors could be seen, yet how the Sooners were able to play the Longhorns so close for so long was a bit of a wonder.
In Collier, Texas had a weapon OU couldn’t hope to defend and and didn’t, the opposing center finishing with a game-high 32 points on 14 of 18 shooting and a game-high 15 rebounds.
“We don’t really have a way to limit somebody like Charli Collier,” Sooner coach Sherri Coale said.
An indictment of OU’s limitations, had Collier grabbed no rebounds, the Sooners still would have been beaten on the boards. With Collier, the Longhorns won the rebounding battle 42 to 19, grabbing one less offensive rebound (18) than OU grabbed rebounds, period.
Those numbers made the idea of a Sooner victory appear impossible and yet OU actually led 41-40 after beginning the third quarter with a Madi Williams layup and a Taylor Robertson 3-pointer.
Robertson hit 4 of 11 from long distance and finished with 14 points.
Her final 3-pointer brought OU within 63-57 with 58 seconds remaining, but after letting most of the fourth quarter get away — “We just ran out of gas,” Coale said — OU had no more answers.
It could have used a few more at different points in the game.
“There were a couple of pretty good looks around the rim, especially in the first half,” Coale said. “They’re not as obvious because you’re not clawing back or teetering late in the game … but I [noticed] several of those moments in the first half when we had just really great looks around the rim and didn’t finish.”
Williams led OU with 17 points, making 8 of 14 shots. Gabby Gregory shot well early, but not late and finished with 11 points on 3 of 12 shooting.
Tatum Veitenheimer, whose steal and assist to point guard Neveah Tot to close the first half, bringing OU within four points, finished with eight points and four steals, total.
But for that brief third-quarter moment the Sooners eked out an edge, they were playing from behind.
Texas scored the game’s first eight points and pushed its advantage to 11 twice in the second quarter before OU (6-8, 3-6 Big 12) rallied to get back into the game.
After OU took its one-point edge, Texas (13-4, 6-3) ran off seven straight points and briefly pushed its third-quarter lead to eight.
The Longhorns entered the fourth quarter leading 53-49. The Sooners could never make it a one-possession game.
A tough loss, but it could have been much worse.
“Regardless of the odds,” Coale said, saluting her players, “they’re showing up and they’re excited about the opportunity.”
