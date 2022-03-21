Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk continued to preach to her team at each quarter break to find a way to reset.
The Sooners were just never able to regain their groove after being rocked by a 20-0 run in the first quarter of Monday’s loss to Notre Dame.
After being held scoreless for nearly four and a half minutes midway through the first quarter, Skylar Vann finally stopped the run with a jumper in the paint, but Notre Dame’s Maddy Westbeld answered right back with a 3-pointer from the left wing.
Vann came back with a layup on the next possession, but the Fighting Irish would go on to close out the final three minutes of the quarter on a 7-0 run.
Sequences like that ended up becoming far too common for the Sooners in a 108-64 loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
“We didn't play together as a team as well as we're capable of doing,” Baranczyk said. “This time of year when you're on the home floor playing to go to the Sweet 16, there just can't be any gap in that, and there was tonight."
A 23-point deficit heading into the second quarter quickly ballooned into a 35-point deficit heading into halftime. In the end, the 108-64 loss was the Sooners’ biggest margin of defeat this season, and 15-points more than their 29-point loss to Kansas State.
Notre Dame’s Dara Mabrey exploded for 17 points in the opening quarter on 5-of-6 shooting from deep. She went on to finish with 29 points on 7-12 shooting from the 3-point line. Mabrey knocked down four consecutive 3's over a two minute stretch to help the Fighting Irish build the early lead.
“I thought Notre Dame was phenomenal, and if they can continue to do that, watch out everybody,” Baranczyk said. “We needed to be better, and we weren't. That's on us as a coaching staff for not having us ready.”
Taylor Robertson scored 10 of the team’s 12 points in the second quarter, but the rest of the Sooners struggled. Robertson finished with a team-high 19 points on 5-of-12 shooting and was 3-10 from deep with four rebounds. The senior also finished with a team-high six turnovers.
“I think sometimes when we get down by that much, we do try to get it all back at once and then that kind of causes bad things for us to happen,” Robertson said. “And then we might dwell on that, and then another bad thing happens, and it kind of snowballed for us a little bit, and we could have done a better job in response to that.”
Liz Scott and Skylar Vann finished with 11 points each. Scott scored all 11 of her points in the second half and finished with a team-high eight rebounds. Madi Williams’ impact was limited by early foul trouble and some tough defense by Notre Dame.
The senior finished with nine points on 4-of-8 shooting and two rebounds.
With the loss, Oklahoma is now one of six teams to have lost by 40 or more points in the tournament, but is the only team to do so while coming into the game as the higher-ranked seed. Three of the other 40-point wins came by 2-seeds over 15-seeds, while the other two came in 1 vs. 16 matchups.
Still, the Sooners have come a long way to bring themselves within one game of the Sweet 16. They more than doubled their wins from last season in their first year under Baranczyk and were able to finish the regular season as one of the top 16 seeds, which allowed them to host the first two rounds of the tournament.
Both Williams and Robertson are expected to return next season after choosing.
“I'm just really grateful that Jennie came in and that we decided to stay,” Williams said. “... She came in and (it) was a really great experience. She was patient with us, and she kept us around. She didn't have to do that. It's been great.”