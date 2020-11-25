The first day of the 2020-21 Oklahoma women’s basketball season felt a bit like the 2019-20 season.
Or, aside from a COVID-inspired revamped Lloyd Noble Center, the Sooners having just nine players on their roster due to departures and opt outs, that OU and Houston played in front of almost nobody and everybody in the arena but the players playing wore masks, it felt similar.
Mainly, though OU scored just fine, it could not begin to stop Houston from scoring, thereby falling 97-85.
Sooner coach Sherri Coale, entering her 25th season, a run that includes 19 straight NCAA Tournaments followed by two consecutive losing seasons prior to this one, accentuated the positive, beginning with the fact the game was played at all.
“It’s nothing short of miraculous that we got a game in here today,” she said. “I’ll tell you, it’s challenging to coach and play basketball in masks. I can tell you that it’s difficult to convey information and communicate.”
She kept the same tone describing what went right and what didn’t against the Cougars.
“We scored it well, we went through a little bit of a drought in the third quarter, our inbound execution was horrific, something we can fix really quickly,” she said, ticking through the contest. “We fouled a little too much, we’ve got to be better about that. We gave up some key offensive rebounds, we’ve got to be better about that.”
The two teams played to a near first-half stalemate, Houston leading 46-44, but it was that third-quarter offensive lull Coale described, matched with the Sooners’ inability to chase down Houston’s Britney Onyeje, who was beating her defenders to spots, receiving the ball and knocking down 3s.
Onyeje’s 13 third-quarter points, on 5 of 7 shooting and 3 of 4 3-point shooting, built a cushion the Cougars did not begin to give away.
They entered the fourth quarter leading 73-61 and the closest the Sooners got was nine points, 80-71 with 6:41 remaining and 85-76 with 4:24 remaining. In each instance, Houston followed with a bucket it’s next trip down the court.
Madi Williams led OU with 25 points on 9 of 21 shooting and 7 of 8 free-throw shooting. Gabby Gregory finished with 18, making 8 of 8 from the foul line.
Taylor Robertson, OU’s 3-point specialist and perhaps the nation's finest distance shooter, finished with 13 points, six off her average last season, while hitting 3 of 8 3-point attempts. Mandy Simpson added 11 points and led both teams with 13 rebounds.
Houston got 23 points from Onyeje, 16 from Julia Blackshell-Fair and 13 from both Dymond Gladney and Laila Blair.
Houston shot 43.6 percent (34 of 78), 31.3 percent (10 of 32) from beyond the 3-point arc and hit 19 of 28 from the foul line.
OU shot 41.7 percent (25 of 60), 20 percent (3 of 15) from beyond the 3-point arc and made 15 of 18 free throws.
The difference was Houston’s 3-point shooting, it’s advantage at the free-throw line and 21 Sooner turnovers against the Cougars’ 12, a discrepancy that conspired to allow Houston to get 18 more shots up than OU.
“I don’t feel like our team took the floor confident,” Coale said. “[We] took the floor hopeful and that has to switch.”
It may have to switch quickly.
Beginning Saturday at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Sooners meets No. 21 Gonzaga, No. 1 South Carolina and South Dakota, which would be 27th if the AP Top 25 did not stop at 25, on consecutive days.
Boxscore
Houston 97, Oklahoma 85
HOUSTON (1-0): Hill 3-3 0-0 6, Patterson 2-5 2-2 7, Blackshell-Fair 4-12 8-11 16, Gladney 6-12 1-2 13, Onyeje 9-19 0-0 23, Crump 0-3 1-2 1, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-2 0-2 0, White 1-5 1-2 3, Sidney 3-6 0-0 7, Blair 4-8 4-5 13, Burrell 2-3 2-2 8, Purvis 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-78 19-28 97
OKLAHOMA (0-1): Simpson 3-6 5-7 11, Gregory 5-12 8-8 18, Robertson 3-10 4-4 13, Veitenheimer 1-2 2-2 4, Williams 9-21 7-8 25, Scott 3-3 1-2 7, Greer 1-4 1-2 3, Tot 0-2 4-6 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-60 32-39 85
Houston26 20 27 24 — 97
Oklahoma25 19 17 24 — 85
3-Point Goals--Houston 10-32 (Patterson 1-3, Gladney 0-3, Onyeje 5-13, Crump 0-2, Sidney 1-3, Blair 1-5, Burrell 2-3), Oklahoma 3-15 (Gregory 0-3, Robertson 3-8, Williams 0-3, Tot 0-1). Assists--Houston 17 (Gladney 7), Oklahoma 13 (Gregory 6). Fouled Out--Houston Hill, White, Oklahoma Scott. Rebounds--Houston 41 (Blackshell-Fair 3-9), Oklahoma 50 (Team 4-8). Total Fouls--Houston 29, Oklahoma 23. Technical Fouls--None. A--657.
