Oklahoma’s first-quarter run proved to be the difference against SMU.
The Sooners jumped out to a 16-3 lead over the Mustangs, and finished the first quarter leading 28-9. It proved to be the cushion the Sooners needed as the Mustangs fought back.
The Mustangs cut the Sooners’ 19-point lead to 10 points by halftime, as OU shot just 33 percent in the second quarter. The Sooners didn’t shoot much better in the third quarter but found a rhythm in the fourth quarter, as they shot 66 percent from the floor in the final 10 minutes.
That was the final push they needed, as they beat the Mustangs 84-72 to improve to 6-1 on the season.
The Mustangs cut the lead to 12 points late in the fourth quarter, but a 3-pointer from Ana Llanusa pushed the lead back to 15 points and kept the Mustangs from rallying.
Llanusa finished with a team-high 25 points and nearly had a triple double, adding eight rebounds and six assists.
Kelbie Washington led the team with 10 assists, while Taylor Robertson added 19 points and six assists.
OU coach Jennie Barancyzk credited the team’s early lead to ball movement and passing. The Sooners finished with 26 assists.
“Everybody has so much different dimension to their game,” Barancyzk said. “... It is really fun when you have a lot of players who are willing to pass it and set each other up… I think the biggest part is our willingness to be able to be great team players and still be able to showcase our versatility.”
The Sooners also held SMU to just 36 percent shooting from the field and 23 percent from the 3-point line. The Sooners shot 51 percent from the field.
With the win, the Sooners are now halfway to matching last season’s win-loss record at 12-12.
The team now heads back home for a game against Mississippi State at 2 p.m. on Saturday.