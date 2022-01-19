Oklahoma did more than secure its fifth-consecutive victory on Wednesday.
The Sooners now share first place in the Big 12 conference with Iowa State after knocking off West Virginia on the road, 88-76. The win marks the Sooners’ eight-straight road victory this season, tied for the fourth-longest streak in the nation.
It also improves the Sooners’ record to 16-2 on the season, which gives them their best start to a season in 15 years.
Here’s a look at four observations from the Sooners’ win over the Mountaineers:
1. Sooners win the game in the first, third quarters
The Sooners got the start they needed.
Taylor Robertson scored 11 points in the first quarter to help give the Sooners a 29-22 lead. Freshman guard Kaley Perkins also gave the Sooners key minutes, knocking down two 3-pointers in the opening quarter.
But West Virginia stormed back in the second quarter, outscoring the Sooners by nine to take a two-point halftime lead.
The Sooners responded after halftime with one of their best quarters this season, taking the lead back for good with a 28-12 advantage in the third quarter. The Sooners shot 57 percent in the quarter and also made 10-of-14 from the free throw line.
“I thought the first quarter we were really good coming out of the gate,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “And then that third quarter was really special. That was really fun, too. We continue to focus on getting better, we continue to focus on having fun. When we have fun, we’re a really good basketball team.”
I think our overall energy and I thought the tempo of our game was a huge key in that third quarter.”
2. Robertson makes Big 12 history… again
The senior’s 3-pointer with 55 seconds to go in the fourth quarter did more than seal the victory.
It was also her 400th career 3-pointer, becoming the first player in Big 12 history, in men’s or women’s basketball, to hit that mark.
“She’s incredible. I can take zero credit for anything,” Baranczyk said. “She’s just special. You talk about someone you have to kick out of a gym. Everyone throws around that ‘she’s a gym rat.’ There’s a different level of gym rat with Taylor and [she’s] been a gym rat for years and years.
“But I think what makes Taylor the most special is she loves playing the game. You watch her, she loves every part of it. She messes up on defense, she just keeps going. She’s trying to make reads on offense, she just keeps going. She hits a shot, [she has a] smile on her face. Someone else does something she has nothing to do with, she has a smile on her face.”
Robertson finished with 22 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including five 3-pointers, adding four rebounds and two assists.
3. Sooners’ defense makes an impact
The Sooners have been more known for their offense this season.
But their defense played a key role in the win, holding West Virginia to 37 percent shooting for the game. The Sooners held the Mountaineers to just 28 percent shooting in the second half and six percent shooting from the 3-point line.
Madi Williams led the charge, recording five steals while adding 23 points and nine rebounds.
“Madi made some huge plays,” Baranczyk said. “When she would make some tips, Taylor would kind of clean them up.”
4. Kelbie Washington misses second straight game
The freshman point guard was absent for the Sooners.
She had started all 16 games for the Sooners before missing their game against TCU last Saturday due to “health and safety protocols.”
Navaeh Scott got the start in Washington’s place, finishing with nine points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Next
The Sooners travel to take on Kansas State on Sunday at 1 p.m.