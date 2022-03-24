After a disappointing loss in the Round of 32, the Sooners still enter the offseason with plenty of reasons to be optimistic about next season.
The Oklahoma women’s basketball team saw their season end after a 44-point loss on their home court to Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Monday. After entering the postseason as a No. 4 seed, the Sooners were hoping to breakthrough for their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2013.
Still, the Sooners have plenty of reasons to be excited about the future of the program after head coach Jennie Baranczyk’s first season. Here’s four takeaways from the Sooners’ season:
1. Expectations surpassed: Oklahoma appears to have its coach for the future after entering the 2021 offseason with plenty of uncertainty.
Former head coach Sherri Coale announced she would be retiring after 25 seasons shortly after the season ended and the program didn’t announce Baranczyk as its next head coach for over a month.
After finishing fifth in the Big 12 rankings, the Sooners brought themselves within a game of the top spot in the conference late in the season. They were unranked for the first seven AP Polls before making it as high as No. 12 with four weeks to go in the season.
“You know, the worst time to be in the locker room is on that last game like this, and it’s also the best time,” Baranczyk said after the loss to Notre Dame. “I really, really love and care about those women in that locker room, and I’m really proud of a lot that we’ve done throughout the year, and not just in the wins. We’ve had some really embarrassing losses.
“Unfortunately this isn’t our only one. But we always come back, and we always bounce back, and I’m really proud that these women continue to respond.”
The Sooners reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in four seasons. Only six other teams in OU program history have earned a No. 4 seed or higher.
Baranczyk signed a contract extension earlier this month that runs until 2027.
2. Struggles on defense: Despite having one of the top offenses in the country, the Sooners wouldn’t have had a hot start without playing solid defense.
That started to change as Oklahoma entered conference play, and its opponents started to take advantage. In its 12 non-conference games, Oklahoma allowed 80 or more points twice. They went 4-6 in games that they allowed at least 80 points.
On Monday, Notre Dame’s Dara Mabrey scored 29 points and knocked down seven of the team’s 10 3-pointers. Sonia Citron went 7-for-13 from the field for 25 points and Maya Dodson finished with 20 points.
“When you’ve got that kind of balance, it’s really challenging because we are a team defensive team, and tonight we had to lock down one-on-one and we didn’t, and that’s something that we’ll learn,” Baranczyk said. “We can learn to be able to do that, but you also have to give credit where credit is due. They picked us apart.”
3. Sooners need a paint presence: Another big reason for the Sooners’ struggles on Monday — and this season — was their perimeter length.
They were outscored 50-28 in the paint, but perhaps Notre Dame’s biggest advantage came in the passing lanes. The Sooners turned the ball over season-high 28 times, which came just one game after the team set a season-low 10 turnovers in their first round game against Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
Notre Dame had two 6-foot-3 forwards in Dodson and Maddy Westbeld that clogged up the middle of the court and make inside shots difficult for the Sooners.
Oklahoma missed 20 of its 33 layup attempts in the game and 10 in a row during a stretch from the late first quarter until early in the second half.
4. Several Sooners returning: The Sooners bring back all of their team next season aside from Nydia Lampkin. Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson have both announced their intentions to return for another season, as well as redshirt-senior Ana Llanusa.
Though Llanusa missed the majority of the season due to injury, the trio combined to average 52.7 points per game this season. Williams and Robertson were both named unanimous All-Big 12 selections and Robertson was also an honorable mention All-American.
The Sooners’ 2022 signing class also includes a pair of promising forwards in Beatrice Culliton (Overland Park, Kan.) and Kiersten Johnson (Carrollton, Texas). Both players are ranked in the Top 100 nationally by ESPN and the All Star Girls Report, respectively.