Oklahoma’s 97-91 win over Texas Tech on Sunday wasn’t just a regular victory.
It gave the Sooners (12-1) their ninth straight victory while also starting conference play with a win. The win also gives the Sooners their 12th overall victory, tying their win output from last season and the season before that.
Before the Sooners look ahead to their next game — a home matchup at 6 p.m. with Iowa State — here’s a look at four takeaways from their win over the Red Raiders.
1. Sooners hold off late Texas Tech rally
It appeared the Sooners would coast to the finish line.
Despite leading by just five points at halftime, OU forward Liz Scott’s and-one layup with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter gave the Sooners a 20-point lead. But the Red Raiders fought back, going on a 17-6 run to cut the Sooners’ lead to eight points.
The Red Raiders fought back by attacking the rim and getting free points at the free throw line. Fortunately for the Sooners, that 20-point lead proved to be too much for Texas Tech to overcome in such a short time.
The Sooners were able to build that lead after a 19-0 run in the third quarter, which blew the game open.
“We knew they were going to be very, very good, and they are,” OU coach Jennie Barancyzk said. “I was just really proud of the way we started. I thought we had great runs in the second half. We’ve got to finish a little bit better, but it was definitely fun for us today.”
2. Madi Williams leads the way for the Sooners
Williams’ return from a one-game absence could not have come at a better time.
She was electric for the Sooners against the Red Raiders, finishing with a team-high 24 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-5 from the 3-point line. She also added five rebounds, four assists and a steal.
“I think collectively, I was just able to bring energy for my team,” Williams said. “That was one thing we talked about in the locker room that we needed more of. If I can do that, then that’s what I’m going to bring.”
She had some help on the offensive end. Skylar Vann finished with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting, while Taylor Robertson added 17 points and seven rebounds.
But Williams was the catalyst for the offense, Barancyzk said.
“I think she just brings such a leadership to the team, and it’s just fun to watch her play and the energy she plays with,” Barancyzk said. “[I’m] just so, so proud of her. It’s not easy to do and it’s not easy to sit back and rejoin her team. She just continues to do a good job of making everyone on her team better.”
3. Gabby Gregory returns to the lineup
The junior guard made her highly-anticipated return to the floor against the Red Raiders.
Gregory, who hadn’t played yet this season with an undisclosed medical issue, played 10 minutes in her season debut. She finished with a rebound and an assist but missed all three of her attempts.
“Those 3-point shots that she shot, you want her to shoot every single one of those,” Barancyzk said. “They’re going to go in. She doesn’t have the legs yet, but she’s going to get there.”
Last season, Gregory averaged nearly 17 points and five rebounds a game. Her return to the lineup bodes well for the team’s future.
4. Sooners nab conference win
Barancyzk is now 1-0 in conference play as the Sooners head coach.
The road won’t get much easier, as the Sooners play Top-15 opponents in Iowa State and Baylor in two of their next three games.
But it sounds like Barancyzk’s squad is ready for it.
“I think the love we have for each other and then also the [desire] to win and play for each other [has helped],” Williams said. “I think we’ve gone away from wanting to win individually and wanting to win more as a team and playing together as a team. That’s what we’ve got to do to win.”