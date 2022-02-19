Oklahoma is officially in a slump.
The Sooners dropped their third straight game, as Iowa State completed its season sweep with an 89-67 win Saturday in Aimes. The Sooners drop to 20-6 on the season and 9-5 in conference play.
Here’s four takeaways from the Sooners’ loss and what it means for the rest of their season:
1. Sooners’ defense still struggling
Defense had been the focus for the Sooners after their loss to Texas Tech Wednesday. But that end of the floor wasn’t much better for them against the Cyclones.
The Cyclones scored 41 points on 52 percent shooting in the first half, including a 6-of-10 performance from the 3-point line. The Cyclones found consistent ways to get easy looks, and knocked them down.
They were less efficient in the second half, shooting just 43 percent, but still made seven 3-pointers to ensure the Sooners never made a run.
We faced some Hilton magic today from the 3-point line,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said.
The Cyclones came into the game averaging 78 points per game.
2. Sooners’ high-powered offense goes missing
The Sooners have one of the highest-scoring offenses in the country, but it didn’t show up in Aimes.
The Sooners scored 67 points, 18 below their per-game average, as the team shot just 42 percent from the field and 29 percent from the 3-point line.
They trailed by 10 at halftime but never cut into the Cyclone’s lead in the second half.
“They made a lot of shots, so you have to take it out of bounds a little bit,” Baranczyk said. “I think they got back [on defense] a lot. We didn’t get clean rebounds enough to really go. I felt like today, whether that’s them or us, our spacing and our riskiness wasn’t there as much. Some of it was them and some of it was us.”
Madi Williams led the team with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting, adding six rebounds and two assists. Skylar Vann added 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
Those were the only two Sooners to finish with nine points or more.
3. Third-quarter issues reappear
The Sooners have struggled after halftime in recent games.
Against Texas last Saturday, the Sooners were outscored 27-6 in the third quarter. Against the Red Raiders, they were outscored 26-23.
That trend continued against the Cyclones, as the Sooners were outscored 28-12. They won the second and fourth quarters, but the Cyclones’ 28-point combined advantage in the first and third quarters made the difference.
“There are some moments that I’m really proud of and other moments that we’ve got to continue to get better,” Baranczyk said. “But we know that this is an incredible place to play and it is a standard for women’s basketball in terms of atmosphere. It’s an atmosphere we want to build in Norman, to be honest.”
4. Path to Big 12 crown looks murky
The Sooners really needed a win.
The Cyclones now hold the tie-breaker against the Sooners, and now have a two-game advantage in the Big 12 standings. With Baylor’s 78-59 win over TCU Saturday, the Sooners are now two games behind both teams.
With only four games remaining in the regular season, the Sooners don’t have a lot of time to make up the distance.
Next up
The Sooners will stay on the road for a game against TCU at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Forth Worth, Texas.