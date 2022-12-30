A season ago, Oklahoma hosted an unranked West Virginia team in the Lloyd Noble Center and found itself in an early hole.
The Sooners were able to come all the way back, first on a late shot by Taylor Robertson to send the game into overtime and then on a game-winner by Madi Williams in the second extra period, to stay tied atop the Big 12 standings.
On Saturday, the Sooners will face West Virginia on the road at 1 p.m. to open up conference play.
Here are four things to watch:
1. The Sooners play well in the WVU Coliseum
Oklahoma will be looking to extend a five-game winning streak inside WVU Coliseum on the heels of its longest break of the regular season.
Oklahoma will face West Virginia for the 25th time in program history, owning a 14-10 record all-time. But the series has been marked by long winning streaks by both sides when the two teams face off in Morgantown, W.Va.
The two programs are tied 5-5 in games played at the WVU Colisuem despite the Sooners holding a five-game winning streak.
2. Oklahoma’s offense is rolling
The Sooners have outscored teams by 22.5 points per game since their lone loss of the season to Utah. They defeated Florida, 95-79, on Dec. 21 in the Jumpman Invitational as Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson combined for 40 points on the night.
The Sooners are sixth in the country and first in the Big 12 with 87.5 points per game. Williams, Robertson Skylar Vann and Nevaeh Tot each average in double figures in scoring this season. A good chunk of those points have come by way of assist, as the Sooners’ 20.7 assists per game is fourth in the country.
3. Battling through tough schedule
The Big 12 finished the non-conference schedule with 94 wins, which ties the most ever since becoming a 10-team league in 2012-13.
Every team in the conference has a winning record and seven teams have two losses or less. As a result, seven teams are at least receiving a vote in the USA Today Coaches Pool.
Still, there hasn't been a clear divide between the top teams in the league as perennial favorite Baylor struggles through a slow start to the season.
4. Robertson nearing career 3-point record
Robertson has knocked down 30 3-pointers this season, bringing her career total to 476.
She needs 21 more in order to own the NCAA record for career 3-pointers made, which was set by Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell. Robertson was the fastest player to ever reach 400 career 3-pointers made (102 games) and has made five 3-pointers or more an NCAA-record 40 times over her career.
Robertson has made at least one 3-pointer in 53 straight games, which ties a Big 12 record for consecutive games with a triple.
The previous record holder? Taylor Robertson.
