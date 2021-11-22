OU Women's Basketball: Good play continues, Sooners bury Gophers

Having lost their first game at the Battle 4 Atlantis, giving up a fourth-quarter lead to ninth-ranked Oregon on Saturday, the Oklahoma women’ continued their emphatic answer since on Monday.
Following Sunday’s 21-point victory over Buffalo, the Sooners closed their three-day stay in Paradise Island, Bahamas, with an 88-69 victory over Minnesota, securing fifth-place in the event.
An interesting game, the Sooners made it a runaway early, leading by as many as 24 points in the second quarter. That lead, however, was down to five when Minnesota’s Jasmine Powell knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:43 remaining in the third quarter.
OU answered with perhaps its most important possession of the game, one kept alive after two misses by Ana Llanusa by two offensive rebounds from Llanusa.
Eventually, before the ball landed back in Golden Gopher hands, Madi Williams had knocked down her own 3-pointer and the lead was eight points, 55-47.
By the time the frame ended the edge was back to double figures, 60-49, and would not be less the rest of the game.
The same four players who reached double-figure scoring the day before did so again on Monday.
Taylor Robertson led OU for the third straight game, finishing with 19 points on 6 of 12 shooting, 5 of 11 from 3-point land.
Llanusa added 17, making 6 of 16 shots. Madi Williams finished with 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Skylar Vann added 15 points and seven rebounds.
The Sooners (5-1) dished 22 assists, twice the Gophers’ number, led by eight, against three turnovers, from freshman point guard Kelbie Washington.
Washington spent just 17 minutes on the floor and during them OU outscored Minnesota by 26 points.
The Gophers (4-3) were led by 18 points each from Deja Winters and Powell.
OU shot 45.5 percent (35 of 77), 37.9 percent (11 of 29) from 3-point land and made 7 of 11 free throws.
Minnesota shot 40.4 percent (23 of 57), 42.1 percent (8 of 19) from 3-point land and made 15 of 22 free throws.
The Sooners attempted 20 more field goals than the Gophers by owning the boards, racking up a 51-31 rebounding advantage and an 18-4 advantage on the offensive glass.
OU gets eight days off the game court before visiting SMU at 7 p.m., Nov. 30.