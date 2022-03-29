Gabby Gregory is moving on.
The junior guard announced her intention Tuesday to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in a Twitter post, becoming the first Oklahoma player to enter their name in the transfer portal following the team’s season-ending loss to Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament last week.
Gregory missed the entire non-conference schedule due to an injury after finishing second on the team in scoring at 16.6 points per game in 2020-21 as a sophomore.
In her return, Gregory saw her minutes drop significantly from the season before, playing 7.9 minutes per game after recording 37.5 minutes per game in 2020-21.
“It has been a dream since I was a little girl to be a Sooner and play at the LNC,” Gregory said in her Twitter post. “I will forever be grateful to have fulfilled that dream the past three years. I would like to thank OU coaches/staff, past and present, that have helped to shape me as a player.”
Gregory was a unanimous Big 12 All-Freshman team selection in 2019-20 after making 22 starts and averaging 11.3 points per game. She scored a career-high 30 points that season in a road game against Baylor.
The 2019 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year came to the Sooners after a highly successful high school career and ranked as the No. 87 overall prospect by ESPN Hoop Gurlz. Gregory was one of four Oklahoma high school athletes to finish their career with 2,500 points and 1,000 rebounds.
“I also want to thank all the fans for accepting me with open arms and always supporting me,” Gregory continued in the post. “No matter what you constantly made me feel so loved, and I have built great relationships with so many of you. This was the hardest year of my life and it did not play out the way I had hoped. Norman will always have a piece of my heart and Oklahoma will always be home.”