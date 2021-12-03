OU Women's Basketball: If Sooners can keep doing what they've been doing, perhaps others will finally notice

The Oklahoma women, coached by first-year skipper Jennie Baranczyk, are struggling to get much respect.
Though receiving votes in both the AP Top 25 and the coaches’ poll, they are barely getting them.
The Sooners received one point in the most recent media-voted AP poll, which means one of the 30 pollsters placed them No. 25. They are receiving six points from the coaches, which is better than one, yet still leaves them just tied for 35th were the list to be carried out.
Perhaps they can put themselves on the map by early this evening, a couple hours after OU and Mississippi State tip off at 2 p.m. inside Lloyd Noble Center.
The Bulldogs are receiving no votes in either poll, but they’ve won 6 of 7 games to begin the season, just like the Sooners, the loss being a 64-48 neutral-court setback to No. 12 Michigan, though they were within three points of the Wolverines at the half.
For OU, things are also going well, its only loss a 98-93 decision dealt by then-No. 9 Oregon at the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, despite leading into the final minutes.
The Sooners are scoring, averaging 87.1 points per outing and, recently, over three straight wins against Buffalo, Minnesota and SMU, have began to play more defense.
Over that span, opponents have averaged 71 points — while OU has averaged 88.3 — while shooting a combined 37 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Sooners have plenty of room to get better, too. Also over that span, they have averaged 19.3 turnovers, even while winning each game convincingly.
Last time out, despite 26 giveaways at SMU, Baranczyk really liked sections of the game, particularly the first and fourth quarters when the Sooners outscored the Mustangs, combined, 51-30.
“There’s moments where you can tell we’re really starting to learn,” she said. “I loved the way we started the game, I loved the way that we finished the game.
“Obviously there were things in the middle that we can continue to work on. But … you can just see it starting to come.”
The Sooners are putting four players on the court averaging double-figures points. Taylor Robertson’s netting 19 per game, Ana Llanusa 18.1 and Madi Williams 16.7 and 7.4 rebounds. Skylar Vann, who missed the SMU game and may or may not be ready to go today, is averaging 10 and 7.2 boards.
Also, against the Mustangs, OU turned in a season-high 26 assists, led by 10 from freshman and former Norman High point guard Kelbie Washington.
Additionally, while Llanusa netted 25 points at SMU, she also grabbed eight rebounds and dished six assists; while Robertson, in addition to her 19 points, grabbed seven boards and dished six assists.
“Everybody has so many different dimensions to their game,” Baranczyk said. “So that’s our job as coaches, to allow them to really bring that out in the game.”
Perhaps on the verge of making a name for themselves, the Sooners can bring those things again today.