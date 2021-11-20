Though they did not prevail, and they’ll have build on it to make it something that truly matters, the Oklahoma women may have announced themselves Saturday evening in the Bahamas.
At the Battle 4 Atlantis, an eight-team event that includes four top-25 programs taking place on Paradise Island, the Sooners led ninth-ranked Oregon deep into the fourth quarter before ultimately falling 98-93.
OU led 78-68 with 7:10 remaining following a transition 3-pointer from Taylor Robertson.
Yet, from there, the Ducks went on a furious run to close the game. They scored the next 10 points to tie it with 4:44 remaining, and following a few lead changes that left the Sooners on top 84-81 with 2:50 to play, closed by scoring 17 of the game’s final 26 points.
The Sooners may not yield the 38 points Oregon netted in the fourth quarter in any quarter again this season.
Now 3-1, OU will try to close its three-day stay in the islands with victories today and Monday.
At 1:30 p.m. today, the Sooners take on Buffalo, which fell to No. 1 South Carolina on Saturday. Should they win that game, they would play in Monday’s fifth-place game against the winner between Minnesota and Syracuse, which fell Saturday to No. 1 Connecticut and No. 23 South Florida, respectively.
OU did not shoot well, finishing 35.6 percent (26 of 73) from the floor, but the Sooners were efficient from 3-point land, making 14 of 36, and terrific at the free-throw line, where they made 27 of 33.
Robertson turned in a huge game, canning 7 of 13 shots and 7 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc, finishing with 29 points, two off her career high, while dishing a game-high eight assists.
Madi Williams added 19 points and Ana Llanusa 18, though both struggled to find their stroke.
Williams made 7 of 19 shots, 3 of 7 3-point attempts and both her free throws. Llanusa made 7 of 19, 3 of 7 from 3-point land and 3 of 7 free throws.
Freshman point guard Kelbie Washington suffered a trying game in her first contest against a top-10 foe, going 0 for 3 from the field, committing six turnovers against zero assists and committing four fouls during her 18 minutes of court time.
Oregon, which moved to 3-0, got 30 points from Nyara Sabally, making 11 of 19 shots and 7 of 8 free throws. Sydney Parrish added 18 points, Ahlise Hurst 12 and Sedona Prince 11.
Prince led all rebounders with 11 and during her 29 minutes, the Ducks outscored the Sooners by 19 points.
OU led 23-17 after a quarter, 44-35 at the half and 67-60 after three quarters.
The Sooners just couldn’t finish, leaving them something to work on before returning home.