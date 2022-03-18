When Oklahoma missed the NCAA Tournament entirely last season, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see Madi Williams or Taylor Robertson enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
But for them, that wasn’t even a consideration. They both wanted to play with each other, and they both wanted to continue their careers in Norman.
Robertson was also confident the team would be better this year.
“I knew what we had here with our whole team and with [Madi and I],” Robertson said Friday. “We knew we had something special here and that we could win here, and we knew that we could do it this year. So I never thought about it.”
Fast forward a year later, and that confidence has paid off.
After one of the better seasons in the program’s recent history, the Sooners (24-8) were selected as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. As one of the Top-16 overall seeds, they also get to host the first two rounds of the tournament, something the Sooners haven’t done in a decade.
It’s quite the achievement for the Sooners considering the expectations weren’t high coming into the year. Aside from a few new faces, and a new coach in Jennie Baranczyk, this season’s team largely resembles last year’s squad that finished 12-12.
Baranczyk attributes a lot of the team’s success to the leadership of Williams and Robertson. The senior duo leads the team in scoring, but Baranczyk said their impact goes much deeper than that.
“I think it’s a true testament to Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson in terms of their leadership and the fact that they have kept this group really together,” Baranczyk said. “There’s been a lot of change during their time, and that would have been a very easy time a year ago to jump ship and go somewhere else, and everyone would have welcomed them with open arms.
“I love coaching them. I’m obviously incredibly grateful that they didn’t. But I think there’s a lot more credit that’s deserved in terms of the foundation and chemistry of this program than maybe some people have thought.”
Saturday’s game against Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis is another opportunity for the Sooners.
The Sooners haven’t appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 2018 and haven’t won a game in it since 2017. Outside of Ana Llanuca, who suffered a season-ending injury early in the year, this will be the first tournament experience for every player on the roster.
Despite their lack of tournament experience, Baranczyk knows that Robertson and Taylor will set the tone.
“Madi has got just an incredible presence, and Taylor has an incredible presence, as well,” Baranczyk said. “When they get on the floor, everyone tends to go to their level. But it’s difficult, right, when you’re a leader on a team and it’s the first time and nobody really knows anything. There’s a tendency at times to really try to make sure Kelbie [Washington] is good and make sure Nevaeh [Tot] is good and make sure everybody is good.
The Sooners boast the third-highest scoring offense in the country (83.3 points per game), and that’s what they’ll need to lean on against IUPUI. The Jaguars are led by Macee Williams, a 6-foot-2 post player who averages nearly 19 points and 11 rebounds per game.
The Sooners have struggled at times against taller post players, and they’ll need to prevent Macee Williams from establishing position near the rim.
“She’s a smart player and she’s patient with the ball,” Madi Williams said. “Her teammates kind of feed off of her energy and the things that she does for them. I’m interested to see how she compares to other bigs that we’ve played against.”
It’s been quite the season for Barancyzk and the Sooners, and a win Saturday would further solidify their success.
But Baranczyk’s message to her team is simple.
“We’re at our best when we just play,” Baranczyk said.
“For them, I think that’s the most important thing — that they just step on the floor and they enjoy this moment and that they just play because, man, it’s fun to watch them when they do.”
If the Sooners advance, they will play the winner of Notre Dame-Massachusetts Monday night.