Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk said she thinks Wednesday’s game against Kansas State will be telling.
The Sooners missed a big opportunity on their home floor on Saturday. With a Big 12 regular season title on the line, the Sooners looked flat in a 67-45 loss to No. 12 Texas.
Not only did the loss hurt the Sooners’ conference title chances, it likely removed the possibility of earning a top-16 seed and hosting in the NCAA tournament.
Now the Sooners have to find a way to remain focused on finishing out the regular season strong, starting on Wednesday against Kansas State at 6 p.m.
“We sat down and had conversations,” redshirt senior guard Ana Llanusa said. “We know that’s not how we play. When we’re playing at our best, we know what it looks like and that wasn’t it. Just making sure we bring 100% of what we have every day. Just grow and get better.”
But while the Sooners try to put the loss behind them, their next game comes with its own distractions.
Llanusa will be honored alongside fellow fifth-year seniors Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams following the game. It will likely mark the final home game for the trio that played a key role in the program’s recent turnaround.
After going 8-22 during their freshman season, the Sooners are 22-5 this season and headed for their second straight appearance in the NCAA tournament.
Williams is ranked third all-time in scoring in program history with 2,278. Robertson only trails her by three points and is fourth in program history.
“I think it’s incredible what they’ve done,” Baranczyk said. “From a personal standpoint, it’s incredible. They’ve been all-in the whole time and they really understand from a professional what wearing that Oklahoma jersey means. They understand it’s about team.”
Kansas State will enter Wednesday’s game looking for its third win over a ranked opponent this season.
The Wildcats have a non-conference win over No. 7 Iowa as well as No. 23 Iowa State. Gabby Gregory has scored more points than any other player in the Big 12 this season.
A transfer from Oklahoma, Gregory has scored 20 or more points 16 times this season, averaging 19.4 points per game. The Sooners played solid defense in the first meeting between the two schools, allowing the Wildcats to shoot 32% in the game.
“We just have to do a better job of keeping people off the free throw line,” Baranczyk said. “That’s going to be huge for us, being able to play defense without fouling. Then we need to get back to us on the offensive end, that’s a big part of our defense, is we have to take care of the ball. We have to make people work a little bit more than we are.”
Sooners still have a chance in Big 12 title race — Williams struggled to contain a mischievous smile when Texas’ loss to Baylor was brought up during Wednesday’s press conference.
The Sooners’ loss to Texas on Saturday was a huge blow to their chances of securing their first Big 12 regular season title since 2009, but the Longhorns’ loss that’s still possible. The two teams are now tied with four conference losses and one game left on the schedule.
Oklahoma could still clinch the title with wins in its final two games and a Texas loss on Saturday to Kansas State.
