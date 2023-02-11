Oklahoma will see a familiar face when it takes on Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan. for the first time this season on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Senior guard Gabby Gregory started 46 games over three seasons with the Sooners, but had zero starts in 18 games played last season as a junior. Gregory hit the transfer portal during the offseason before finding a new home with the Wildcats.
The change of scenery proved to be a positive thing for Gregory, who found a new role as one of Kansas State’s top scoring threats.
Gregory leads her team with 19.5 points per game, which ranks second in the conference. A graduate of Holland Hall, Gregory has been one of the conference’s most improved players, scoring 20 or more points 14 times this season and five times during Big 12 play.
Former Norman High graduate Mikayla Parks is also a Wildcat, appearing in eight games this season, most recently on Jan. 14 against Texas Tech.
Robertson continues to set new records
Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson continues to surpass school records in her final season with the program.
The NCAA’s career leader in 3-pointers made is now on the verge of becoming first all-time in starts in school history. Robertson is set to break a tie with Danielle Robinson during the Sooners’ game against Kansas State on Saturday with 141 career starts.
Robertson’s 65-game streak of knocking down at least one 3-pointer started on Feb. 9, 2022. She’s knocked down at least five 3-pointers in 42 games over her career which is also an NCAA record.
Robertson leads the conference in 3-pointers made with 66 on 44% shooting.
Sooners remain in hunt for top spot in Big 12
With six games remaining in the regular season, Oklahoma enters the week one game back from the top spot in the Big 12 standings.
The Sooners entered last week in a three-way tie for second place in the conference on the heels of back-to-back losses. Now the Sooners sit a 9-3 in conference play, one game back of first-placed Texas and one game ahead of Iowa State and Baylor (7-4 entering Saturday).
The Wildcats are the last Big 12 team the Sooners have not played this season, after going splitting the season series last year.
Kansas State is 3-8 in Big 12 play but has several big wins on their resume against Iowa (No. 5 in the AP Poll) and Iowa State (No. 21 in the AP Poll).
With one game left against Texas on the horizon, the Sooners can’t afford many more losses if it wants to secure its first regular season conference championship since 2006.
Sooners among nation’s best at crashing the boards
For all the talk of Oklahoma’s ability to score the ball, the Sooners have shown the most improvement on the glass.
The Sooners are averaging a conference-leading 45.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th in the country this season. They’ve gone 29-5 under head coach Jennie Barancyzk when outrebounding their opponent.
The Sooners outrebounded 13 straight opponents this season before losing the battle of the boards in a win against Oklahoma State on Jan. 21.
Those rebounding performances have been a total team effort. Skylar Vann leads all Sooners with seven rebounds per game, but 10 different players are averaging at least two rebounds per game.
The Sooners have outrebounded 27 of their last 32 opponents and are 15-3 when accomplishing that feat this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.