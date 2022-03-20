Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk wasn’t sure whether Skylar Vann would be available for the Sooners’ first-round matchup against Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis Saturday.
But Vann, who suffered a knee injury against Baylor last week at the conference tournament, played and ended up being a difference-maker when the Sooners needed her.
Starting forward Liz Scott had the difficult task of going up against IUPUI forward Macee Williams, a four-time Horizon League Player of the Year, and she found herself in foul trouble throughout the game.
With Scott playing limited minutes, the Sooners relied on Vann to step into a larger role than Baranczyk had originally planned. She played 20 minutes in her first career NCAA Tournament game and finished with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including 1-of-4 from 3.
“She was happy to be back and we were even more happy to have her back because she’s a huge part of our team, and she gives us such a lift when she comes into the game on offense and defense,” Taylor Robertson said. “Having her back (in) the paint was huge.”
Vann scored seven points in the opening quarter on 3-of-4 shooting in just four minutes of action.
However, there was a slight scare in the fourth quarter. After going up for an offensive rebound, Vann came down grabbing her leg and was forced to go to the bench.
After receiving attention from the training staff, Vann returned to the game two minutes later.
“She just got to work,” Baranczyk said. “And I love that about her. I love that nothing really phases her, and she’s such an integral part of this team just with the energy that she brings every single day, so we are so happy that she got to step on the floor today. Obviously there was some production and she did some really good things, but more than that we’re happy she gets to keep playing.”
• Taking care of the ball: The Sooners finished the game with 10 turnovers, which sets a new season-low for the squad. Oklahoma averages 18.8 turnovers per game and has only lost one game in which it turned the ball over more than its opponent.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars only had nine turnovers and were able to score 15 points off of OU turnovers. The Sooners came away with nine points off IUPUI turnovers.
Free throw woes: It’s an area Baranczyk said the team needs to focus on before Monday’s game, as the Sooners shot 16-of-24 from the free throw line.
IUPUI shot 13-of-16 from the free throw line.
Up next: The Sooners move on to the Second Round to take on Notre Dame at 5 p.m. Monday.