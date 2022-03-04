Only one of Oklahoma’s four seniors will participate in senior day festivities before the Sooners’ final home game against Kansas Saturday.
OU head coach Jennie Baranczyk revealed on Thursday that seniors Madi Williams, Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa have opted out, as they plan to return for another season.
Baranczyk said Robertson has been planning to return for some time and that Williams confirmed her intentions to return after the team’s win over Oklahoma State.
“I love the seniors because they love playing, they love to play the game,” she said. “And we’ve had good moments and not so good moments and the fact that they wanted to play and continue to represent Oklahoma is pretty special.”
The three seniors are expected to use the extra year of eligibility that was afforded to all NCAA student-athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Nydia Lampkin will be the only senior to be celebrated Saturday. Lampkin has played 83 career games and started the first 10 games this season.
Williams, a unanimous preseason All-Big 12 selection, leads Oklahoma in points per game (18.0) and rebounds per game(7.6) this season. A dynamic all-around forward, Williams leads the team with eight double-doubles this season and has scored at least 20 points in 11 games this season.
A Cheryl Award finalist, Williams is ninth in school history in career points and has the school record for points in a single game with 45.
“Obviously she’s gonna play at another level at some point and she wants to be able to keep working on her game,” Baranczyk said. “She’s one that loves being on the team. She loves everything that this team stands for and how they want to play together.”
Meanwhile, Robertson will get a chance to further cement herself in the NCAA record books.
The Kansas native broke the Big 12 record for career 3-pointers made earlier this season, and she currently sits at 430 career triples. Robertson has 108 makes from behind the arc this year, and has never had less than 85 makes in a season.
Returning for another year could help Robertson become the all-time leader for career 3-pointers in women's college basketball. She sits just outside the Top 5 in career makes despite playing in fewer games than all the players ahead of her. Mitchell’s 497 career threes came in 139 games (3.6 per game), while Robertson’s made 430 in 113 games (3.8 per game).
• Ana Llanusa planning to return next season: The Redshirt senior saw a promising start to the season come to an end after suffering a leg injury against BYU on Dec. 10.
Llanusa missed the entire 2020-21 season due to a back injury. In her first 10 games back, the redshirt senior started every game and entered that game against BYU averaging 18.3 points (second on the team) and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Baranczyk said there’s been no question as to whether or not Llanusa would try to make a run at a sixth season with the program.
“You can directly ask her that,” she said. “There’s no hesitation in her wanting to come back next year, which is pretty awesome. She’s progressing great, she’s a couple months out from her surgery and she’s hitting all of her marks.”
• Gearing up for the Big Dance: Oklahoma currently sits tied for third in the Big 12 standings going into the final weekend of their regular season.
With second-placed Iowa State holding an advantage in a potential tie-breaker, the Sooners won’t be able to move up in the standings, but they could drop if they fall to Kansas on Saturday. If they fall to fourth, they’ll likely be facing a rematch with the Jayhawks (No. 5 in Big 12) in the first round of the conference tournament next week.
If the Sooners hold on to the No. 3 seed, they’ll likely face Kansas State (No. 6 seed) in the first round.
The NCAA Selection Committee had Oklahoma as the No. 16 overall seed in its final Top 16 reveal on Feb. 28 before the official seedings are released on Sunday, Mar. 13.
The top 16 seeds will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.