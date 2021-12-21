OU Women's Basketball Notepad: Baranczyk sheds light on Llanusa's, Gregory's unavailability

Need to know
First-year coach Jennie Baranczyk’s Oklahoma women have been playing all season without Gabby Gregory, who remains out with an undisclosed health issue after averaging 16.6 points last season.
Also, Tuesday, in their 83-76 victory over Utah inside Lloyd Noble Center, OU played without Ana Llanusa, who appeared to suffer a leg or knee injury against BYU on Dec. 10.
Baranczyk, though, said Llanusa’s condition is not known in full because she’s also under COVID protocol.
“Yes, she is facing other things,” she said, “but we can’t evaluate her at this time.”
As for Gregory, Baranczyk said “Gabby is progressing and it will come down to a decision as to the time that she’s able to progress, the decision that we’ll have to make.”
It's a little circular but what Gregory's coach appeared to say is there will come a time when it will have to be decided if Gregory can return or if she can’t, but that time has not yet arrived.
Notable
• Opportunity strikes: Prior to Llanusa becoming unavailable, Sooner point guards Kelbie Washington and Neveah Tot did not spend much time on the court together, but that changed Tuesday with the pair combining to play 49 minutes.
Tot was the spark plug, leading both teams with a plus-minus of +21. Washington was +3, and between them the Sooners got 19 points, six assists, seven steals and four rebounds.
• Polls: OU entered the game still unranked, yet receiving votes in both the media-voted AP Top 25 and the coaches’ poll.
Were each list carried out to include every team receiving votes, AP would have OU No. 27 and the coaches would have OU No. 29.
They may have a hard time keeping the Sooners out next week, given their 10-1 record and No. 19/22 BYU’s only loss coming to them.
Tip-ins
Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams, in Llanusa’s absence, logged the kind of minutes they logged the previous two seasons playing for Sherri Coale, with Robertson playing 39 and Williams 37 … OU shot 39.4 percent (13 of 33) and 3 of 10 from 3 in the first half and 50 percent (16 of 32) and 3 of 9 from 3 after the half. The Sooners also hit 16 of 21 free throws after the half … OU won despite being out rebounded 47 to 34.