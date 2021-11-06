OU Women's Basketball Notepad: Change is good for Ana Lanusa

When there’s a leadership change atop an athletic program, very rarely will players caught in the middle take sides between old and new regimes.
Yet, what is sometimes clear is how excited a player might be to suddenly be under a new one, and that’s the case for fifth-year Oklahoma senior Ana Llanusa, who’s about to begin her fourth Sooner basketball season in her fifth year since arriving on campus from Choctaw High School, playing her first season for Jennie Baranczyk, the first-year coach, hired to replace the legendary and retiring Sherri Coale.
Whatever Baranczyk has done since Llanusa returned to the court after missing all of the 2020-21 season to a back injury has suited the OU guard, who’s averaged 15 points over 73 games in the program, 59 of them starts.
“I grew up an OU fan my whole life and wanting to play for coach Coale. I got to have that experience and it was a good experience,” she said. “But coming in and just having new energy and a new outlook on basketball, it’s been a great transition. I’ve grown a lot just in the amount of time that coach Jennie has been here and I just can’t wait to keep growing with her.”
Llanusa, who averaged 18.3 points as a sophomore, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors, attributes getting her confidence back to her new coach.
“The most I’ve grown here since she’s been here has been my confidence. In high school … I just had so much confidence. I didn’t feel like anybody could tell me anything because I just knew what I could do,” she said. “When I got to college, I kind of lost that a little bit, and since Jennie’s been here, my confidence has gone through the roof.
“I’ve learned to take my shots and not second guess myself when I am taking those shots, and I think that’s when I’m my best and she’s really helped me to find that again.”
A statement like that becomes more impactful in light of the fact Llanusa’s doing it in Baranczyk’s system, a system Baranczyk has already said her players will still be coming to terms with in real time during the regular season.
Llanusa’s happiness is palpable.
“Honestly, in a way, I feel like my back injury has allowed me to grow, maybe even into being a better player than I used to be,” she said. “I feel like I’m still quick, I’m still great on defense … My back injury has also made me look at the mental aspect of basketball and I think that’s what’s going to help me be better than I’ve ever been.
“So, my back’s doing really well right now. It’s been a long time, a long time coming, but I’m doing good.”
• Starting five? If the same five Sooners that started in a 93-23 exhibition victory over Rogers State start at South Dakota Tuesday, it will be Llanusa, Madi Williams, Taylor Robertson, Nydia Lampkin and Kelbie Washington. That five, however, does not include Gabby Gregory, who missed the Rogers State game entirely, but started all 24 games a year ago, averaging 16.6 points.
• Gunners: OU’s most celebrated 3-point shooter is Taylor Robertson, who enters the season having made 322 of 733 from long distance her first three years in the program (and an amazing 224 of 245, 91.4%, from the free-throw line, too). Against Rogers State, Robertson only canned 1 of 3, yet Llanusa made 3 of 6, while Neveah Tot and Kennady Tucker both made 1 of 1.
• Impact newcomer: Tucker came to OU looking for a fresh start after two difficult years at North Carolina. As a freshman, she played 13.9 minutes per game, appearing in all 30 games. As a sophomore, she appeared in seven games total. Against Rogers State, she was OU’s second player off the bench and turned 17 points into 10 points and four rebounds.
• Tip-ins: OU played 13 players against Rogers State and though three did not score, every one grabbed at least two rebounds, while six grabbed at least five, led by 6-foot-3 freshman Emma Svoboda’s eight in 14 minutes … South Dakota ought to be a real test for OU, but so will its opener at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Nov. 20: 10th-ranked Oregon. If OU could land the upset, it would likely face No. 1 South Carolina next … The Sooners play their first regular-season home game against Arkansas State at 10:30 a.m. Friday on “Sooner Junior Fans Field Trip Day.”