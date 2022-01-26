Oklahoma hasn’t done much losing this season.
The Sooners’ only two losses through their first 18 games came by a combined 15 points. The first loss came back in November against No. 19-ranked Oregon by just five points.
That’s what made the Sooners’ last outing on Sunday so unusual.
The Sooners didn’t just fall to Kansas State, 93-64. They also gave up a historic performance to KSU guard Ayoka Lee, who scored 61 points to break the NCAA record for most points in a game.
“We haven’t lost like that,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said Tuesday. “You know, even in our losses it wasn’t the same. and so obviously, [it’s important to be] able to kind of process through some of it. I think it hurts, and I think it can fuel us in a really cool way. and at the same time, I think we also know that we’ve got to focus on us. We’ve got to continue to get better and it kind of sparks the hunger in us.”
But Baranczyk believes she learned a lot about her team following the tough loss.
The OU coach liked the response from her team immediately after the game, and she saw great energy from her team in Tuesday’s practice. She also believes the team learned a little more about her coaching philosophy following a loss, as well.
“So from that standpoint, we were able to come into practice and have fun today,” Baranczyk said. “And that’s what you have to be able to do, so you can take a lesson and you can learn from it. It can hurt and it can help you grow. Doesn’t mean you dwell on it, but it also doesn’t mean that you don’t care.”
The Sooners have a big opportunity to bounce back tonight, and it comes against their in-state rival.
It’s the first Bedlam matchup this season for Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, with the Sooners hosting the first matchup at the Lloyd Noble Center. It’s also Baranczyk’s first experience with the Bedlam rivalry.
She’s already familiar with the stakes.
“There’s nothing better than in-state rivals,” Baranczyk said. “And obviously, every school has their big rival, but it’s really fun when it’s a state school. … We had a lot of our in-state players talk about how much this means. It does mean something and it means a lot to us right now because it’s our next game and obviously we want to really bounce back, but what a fun series.”
For Baranczyk, it’s not just an opportunity to get a win against a big rival. It’s also an opportunity to play a lot better than they did against Kansas State.
“I couldn’t be more excited tomorrow to be able to watch us come out in a game,” Baranczyk said, ”and come out with that confidence and come out with that belief and that fun, and everything that we’ve done in most of the other games and most of the other moments this season.”
• Possible return: Starting point guard Kelbie Washington could make her highly-anticipated return to the lineup against Oklahoma State. The true freshman has missed the previous three games due to health and safety protocols.
Baranczyk said Washington practiced with the team on Tuesday and estimated it’s “50/50” that she returns tonight.
Washington is averaging 7.4 points, 2 rebounds and 4.4 assists this season.
• AP Poll: The Sooners slipped a little in the rankings after their loss to Kansas State. They landed at No. 18 in the latest AP Poll rankings, four spots lower than last week.