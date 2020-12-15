Need to know
OU continues to be plagued by a shorthanded roster due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
The Sooners played with just six of their nine players in their last two games, against Kansas and Texas State. But OU was able to get Mandy Simpson back Tuesday night against Oklahoma State.
The senior forward scored one point, grabbed four rebounds and recorded four fouls off the bench.
“She hadn’t practiced in seven days. You could tell. I think that was evident,” OU coach Sherri Coale.“... But we need her to get back in game rhythm.”
The addition of Simpson was also helpful for the Sooners, as several forwards got into foul trouble during the game. Sophomore Liz Scott fouled out in the fourth quarter, leaving OU with six players for the final four minutes and twenty-six seconds of play.
Juniors Madi Williams and Tatum Veitenheimer continue to be unavailable for OU, but that could change in time for OU’s game against South Dakota. Sunday.
“We should be able to get another out of contact tracing tomorrow,” Coale said.
Notable• Vann ties career high: Freshman forward Skylar Vann tied her career high in scoring. She recorded 11 points in the loss, the same point total she finished with in Sunday’s win over Texas State.
The Edmond native also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
• Robertson leads the way: After averaging just 8.8 points per game through the first four games of the season, junior guard Taylor Robertson had her best game of the season on Tuesday.
She scored a team-high 18 points and went 4-of-8 from behind the 3-point arc.
“I thought T-Rob looked more like herself tonight,” Coale said.
NextOU will stay home to play South Dakota at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
