Need to know
It’s an issue that hurt Oklahoma all season, and it hurt them again at the worst time.
The Sooners committed seven turnovers in the first quarter against Notre Dame, which worked to put them in a 35-12 hole. They followed that up with nine turnovers in the second quarter.
They went into halftime with 16 turnovers, just three fewer than the 19 they average per game, which ranks 314th nationally. The Sooners fared a little better in the third quarter with three turnovers, but committed nine again in the fourth quarter.
They finished the game with 28 turnovers, their most in a game this season, in their 108-64 loss to the Fighting Irish Monday to end their season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Points off turnovers ended up being a crucial stat, as the Fighting Irish scored 31 points off of the Sooners’ turnovers. The Sooners scored 10 points off of Notre Dame’s 13 turnovers.
“We were rattled,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “We were just off enough that we ended up passing to them and had obviously way too many live ball turnovers… That's the difference in the game. So those are some things we'll have to really work on in the off-season. But we did some uncharacteristic things. We dribbled when we should pass. We passed when we should have shot it. We did a lot of that today.
“But part of it's being ready in the moment, and we didn't have us ready in the moment. So that's something as a coaching staff we'll look at, and we will figure out how to get us ready for those moments.”
• Free throw discrepancy: Points at the line ended up being a key stat as well.
Though the Sooners actually finished with more free throws than Notre Dame — 26 to 23 in the Sooners’ favor — the Fighting Irish had the advantage at halftime. They more than doubled the Sooners’ free throw attempts, making 12-of-16. OU made 5-of-7 heading into halftime.
• Foul trouble: Personal fouls kept Madi Williams from seeing the floor much.
The Sooners’ leading scorer picked up two quick ones, and Baranczyk opted to sit Williams for most of the second quarter. Williams finished with nine points, two rebounds and one assist in just 18 minutes.
• Up next: The Sooners ended their season with a 25-9 record.