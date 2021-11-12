OU Women's Basketball Postgame Notepad: Schedule will get tougher, Emma Svoboda strong on the glass

Need to know
Though Oklahoma moved to 2-0 with Friday’s 101-89 victory over Arkansas State, the schedule is about to get more difficult.
Central Arkansas shouldn’t be a problem Tuesday night at home, but a week from Saturday the Sooners meet No. 10 Oregon at the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas and if OU can land an upset, it would almost certainly face No. 1 South Carolina the following day.
Other interesting games on the non-conference slate include Mississippi State, BYU and Utah, all at home, on Dec. 4, 7 and 21.
A year ago, OU went 2-2 in a very abbreviated non-conference schedule before going 9-8 in the Big 12. The year before, OU went 7-4, but followed with a 5-13 conference campaign.
Notable
• Emma on the boards: Friday, because she failed to grab a rebound in the fourth quarter, Emma Svoboda wound up stuck at eight boards, which still led both teams.
After three quarters, she’d played 14 minutes, scored 10 points and grabbed the eight boards. At South Dakota she grabbed six in 14 minutes after grabbing eight in 14 in the Rogers State exhibition. Her last year at LaQuinta (California) High School, she grabbed 16.9 per game.
She’s not yet in the starting five, but is nonetheless showing signs of being OU’s first dominant rebounder in some time.
“Just putting a body on somebody and going and getting a rebound is one of the best feelings in the world,” she said.
• Needs improvement: A year ago, against Georgia, a 93-80 loss, the Bulldogs attempted 39 free throws against OU. The Red Wolves didn’t get that many but the Sooners still sent them to the foul line 37 times, accounting for 27 of their points.
OU committed 27 fouls, five more than at South Dakota, where several Sooners had to survive early foul trouble.
“The game’s going to be too close or you’re not going to win a game,” Sooner coach Jennie Baranczyk said, “if you’re giving up 37 free-throw attempts.”
Tip-ins
OU sustained a 42-31 rebounding advantage … Three days after suffering 21 turnovers at South Dakota, the Sooners got it down to 15 against Arkansas State … Nine of the Red Wolves' 12 turnovers were Sooner steals … The last time the Sooners scored 100 points prior to Friday came against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last Dec. 29, a 107-64 victory.