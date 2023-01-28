Taylor Robertson has always been adamant that her focus has always been on helping her team win games.
But even she had to admit there was some relief when she saw her first shot of the night fall.
It was a play Robertson has made countless times throughout her career. She had the ball near the left wing and took a ball screen towards the top of the key. With no defender coming up to contest, Robertson drained the shot to put the Sooners up 16-11.
Still, the shot was a significant one.
With her mom, grandparents, aunt and uncle in the crowd at Hilton Coliseum, Robertson knocked down her 498th 3-pointer, setting a new NCAA record for 3-pointers made in a career.
A little over 3:30 later, Robertson extended the record further with a triple from the wing. Then, she did it again.
Robertson led all scorers in the first quarter with nine points on a perfect three for three shooting from deep. A historic start to the night set Robertson up for her best offensive game of the season, but even that wasn’t enough to hold off preseason favorite Iowa State.
The Cyclones trailed by as many as 10 points, but rode the hot hand of Ashley Joens to a 86-78 win.
“Really wanted to win this one,” Robertson said after the game. “It was a great environment to play in and it was really fun, and I just wish we could’ve come out on top.”
The Sooners entered the game in a three-way tie for the top spot in the Big 12 standings alongside Iowa State and Texas. It’s the first time that the Sooners (16-4, 6-3) have lost back-to-back games this season.
After the two teams entered halftime tied, Robertson helped put the Sooners up 50-42 in the first 3:30 of the second half. She finished with a season-high 25 points on an efficient 8-10 shooting and was six of eight from deep with seven rebounds.
Robertson’s six three-pointers pushes her career total up to 503.
Robertson only got a quick moment to share with her family members after the game, but knows they’re equally disappointed that the Sooners didn’t come out on top.
“I think they’re happy that I got it,” Robertson said about her grandparents. “I think they’re also a little sad that we didn’t win because they want us to win every single time we play. They just love coming to watch our team play and when they can’t come to the game in person, they’re always watching on TV.”
Joens was a key reason that the Cyclones were able to spoil Robertson’s big night.
After scoring two points in the opening quarter, the Big 12’s scoring leader exploded to score 18 of her team’s 24 points in the second quarter. Joens finished with a game-high 32 points on 10-22 shooting and seven rebounds.
The Sooners shot 30 percent from the floor in the second half and shot 7-31 from the floor without Robertson’s contributions.
“It feels good to get it knocked out,” Robertson said. “Kind of a relief and it’s just nice because now it’s kind of over with and I’m not going to get many more questions about it anymore and now we can just focus on winning basketball games.”
Oklahoma will be back at home on Tuesday to host TCU at 6 p.m.
